Shopping

The Baffling Sneakers Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing Are Secretly on Sale

Everyone from Oprah to Taylor Swift has worn these Stella McCartneys — and they're discounted for InStyle readers only.
By Eva Thomas
Sep 03, 2020 @ 9:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Celebrities make baffling fashion choices. They wear controversial shoes. They wear controversial pants. They wear controversial shirts. But without these controversial fashion moves, the celeb street-style scene would be bland. And don’t get us wrong: We are 100 percent here for these polarizing sartorial moments. 

If we had to pick a single category that wins for most conversation-starting of all, we’d have to pick footwear, specifically sneakers. Celeb love wearing baffling kicks, like these Golden Goose low-tops that come straight out of the box with that worn-in, beat-up look, or these sky-high Stella McCartney platforms that are part brogues, part sneakers.

Credit: GC Images/Getty Images
Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Hybrid shoes like Stella’s are nothing new, though. They’re actually quite brilliant. Those Elyse Sneakers, for example, are sophisticated thanks to the brogue portion, yet comfortable because they’re sneakers. It’s no surprise they’ve been coveted by A-listers for years.

RELATED: The Stretch Mark Oil That Always Sells Out Is Finally Back in Stock

Oprah, Jessica Alba, Olivia Culpo, Taylor Swift, and Naomi Scott are just a few celebs who’ve taken to the streets (or to the stage) in these iconic platform sneakers. They feature a wooden platform sole with a rigged base and a lace-up front. The exterior is obviously eye-catching, but the interior is also worth noting, as you’ll find a lighted padded insole that makes them great for all-day wear.

Credit: Isa Foltin/Getty Images

This bold celeb-approved shoe doesn’t come cheap, and it rarely gets marked down. But thanks to a secret Rue La La designer sneaker sale that only you, dear readers, can shop, you can scoop up Stella McCartney’s famous brogue-sneaker hybrid for more than $200 off the original price.

Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

If the bold platform sneakers aren’t your cup of tea, tons of other celeb-loved styles are included, like the chunky Stella McCartney Eclypse kicks Alba and Celine Dion both own and these minimalist Valentinos that’ll go with everything in your fall wardrobe. 

Below, shop our favorites from Rue La La’s designer sneaker sale that’s exclusive to InStyle readers.

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $700 (Originally $925); ruelala.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $700 (Originally $925); ruelala.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $480 (Originally $685); ruelala.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $400 (Originally $685); ruelala.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $330 (Originally $695); ruelala.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $560 (Originally $695); ruelala.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $560 (Originally $630); ruelala.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $290 (Originally $525); ruelala.com

Shopping
View Series
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com