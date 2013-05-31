How To Be Fierce Like Beyonce On Your Wedding Day

Rubin Singer, the designer who created Beyonce’s one-of-a-kind look at the Super Bowl, now wants to provide the same one-in-a-million feeling to brides. This fall marks the launch of the New York designer’s first-ever wedding dress collection, and we have a sneak peek of what you can expect right here. “This was a natural progression for me,” Singer told InStyle.com of why he ventured into bridal design. “I have been taking so many private client brides lately, and I created a bridal collection for several stores overseas.” His wedding dresses incorporate elements he utilized for Beyonce’s parade down the 50-yard line, converting his signature draping and paneling into designs fit for brides walking down the aisle. “This is an unexpected design approach to bridal gowns, perfect for a bride that seeks to be unique and extraordinary,” he added. Click to see 14 photos of the collection, and then find it in Kleinfeld Bridal and Neiman Marcus starting this September.

1 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Rubin Singer's Spring 2014 Bridal Collection, available at Neiman Marcus and Kleinfeld Bridal starting September 2013
2 of 14 Courtesy Photo

3 of 14 Courtesy Photo

4 of 14 Courtesy Photo

5 of 14 Courtesy Photo

6 of 14 Courtesy Photo

7 of 14 Courtesy Photo

8 of 14 Courtesy Photo

9 of 14 Courtesy Photo

10 of 14 Courtesy Photo

11 of 14 Courtesy Photo

12 of 14 Courtesy Photo

13 of 14 Courtesy Photo

14 of 14 Courtesy Photo

