Get Your Baby Gifts! 13 Souvenirs to Honor HRH Prince George of Cambridge

It's only been three days since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the arrival of His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, and that's all the time souvenir shops needed to produce items marking the royal arrival. From commemorative fine china to silver coins to decorated mugs, enough royal memorabilia has been released to fill one china cabinet, or maybe two. Click to see some of the items celebrating little Prince George.

MORE:

• Kate Middleton's Best Looks Ever

• It's a boy for the Duke and Duchess!

• The Fashion Industry Tweets for Royal Baby