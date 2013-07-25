Get Your Baby Gifts! 13 Souvenirs to Honor HRH Prince George of Cambridge

Courtesy (3)
Josephine Cusumano
Jul 25, 2013 @ 2:59 pm

It's only been three days since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the arrival of His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, and that's all the time souvenir shops needed to produce items marking the royal arrival. From commemorative fine china to silver coins to decorated mugs, enough royal memorabilia has been released to fill one china cabinet, or maybe two. Click to see some of the items celebrating little Prince George.

1 of 13 Courtesy

Royal Collection Trust's Commemorative Pillbox

The Royal Collection Trust released an official commemorative collection of china in honor of the birth of HRH Prince George of Cambridge. Each piece is finished by hand with 22 carat gold. This pillbox features Prince George’s name on the sides.

$46; royalcollectionshop.co.uk.
2 of 13 Courtesy

Royal Collection Trust's Commemorative Dessert Plate

The design of the plate features the elements from the coat of arms of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The lion and unicorn reflect the Cambridge's Royal Arms and the oak leaves represent the Middleton family’s coat of arms.

$69; royalcollectionshop.co.uk.
3 of 13 Courtesy

Royal Collection Trust Baby Mug

This mug, along with the rest of the collection, was made in Staffordshire, England using traditional methods from the past 250 years.

$31; royalcollectionshop.co.uk.
4 of 13 Courtesy

Royal Collection Trust's Commemorative Loving Cup

Sip from a cup with Prince George's name on the front. The piece is a limited-edition offering from the Royal Collection Trust.

$299; royalcollectionshop.co.uk.
5 of 13 Courtesy

Royal Collection Trust's Teddy Bear

Only 1,000 of these limited edition teddy bears were made, each crafted with the finest mohair, 100% silk paw pads and hand-embroidered nose and smile.

$145; royalcollectionshop.co.uk.
6 of 13 Courtesy

Royal Collection Trust's Ivory Heart Tree Decoration

This ornament is hand-embroidered and decorated with William and Catherine’s name, a traditional stork and the year of the royal birth.

$25; royalcollectionshop.co.uk.
7 of 13 Courtesy

G.H.Hurt & Son's Christening Shawl

This is the same shawl Prince George was swaddled in for his first public appearance. The super-fine 100% merino wool is hand-finished with a scalloped edge.

$69; ghhurt.com.
8 of 13 Courtesy

Harrods' Charles Stephens 2013 Annual Bear

Prince William gave this teddy bear to Kate Middleton shortly after the birth of Prince George. Snag your own!

$54; harrods.com.
9 of 13 Courtesy

Harrods' Cute Royal Baby Mug

Harrods’ fine bone china mug features whimsical images of crowns, toys and prams in honor of the royal baby.

$31; harrods.com.
10 of 13 Courtesy

The Royal Mint's Royal Birth 2013 UK £5 Silver Proof Coin

The silver coin features St. George and the dragon. It will be available for purchase starting in mid-August, making it the first time in 100 years to be available in silver.

$123; royalmint.com.
11 of 13 Courtesy

Milly Green's Royal Baby China Tableware Set

This children’s china tableware set includes a plate, bowl, mug and eggcup, all specifically designed to honor the royal birth.

$62; millygreen.com.
12 of 13 Courtesy

Rustic Stone's Commemorative Plaque

This engraved commemorative plaque was approved by the royal couple themselves. The silhouettes and wording are painted in gold and will also include the baby’s name.

$192; rusticstone.net.
13 of 13 Courtesy

BBC's Dunoon Royal Baby Mug

This mug is trimmed in 22 carat gold and includes the inscription of the baby’s name and birth date.

$23.98; bbcamericashop.com.

