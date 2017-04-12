This Spring Shoe Trend is Guaranteed to Put You In a Good Mood

No white shoes after Labor Day? More like white shoes all day, every day! A white block heel sandal can literally go with any outfit, any time of the year, and look and feel good in the process. And spring is all about feeling good after the big, bad winter, right? 

To wit, we've shopped out one of the buzziest trends of the season: chunky heels in an alluring shade of blanche. Keep scrolling to get in on the fun.

1 of 16 Courtesy

White and Studded

Jimmy Choo $850 SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Courtesy

Minimal Ankle Strap Sandal

Gabriela Hearst $695 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

A Demure Pair

Stuart Weitzman $398 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

Flirty Scalloped Number

Tory Burch $325 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

Metal Blocked Mule 

Robert Clergerie $495 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

Aldo Sandal

Aldo $70 SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

Wood Grained Detail

Tibi $495 SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

A Ruffled Pair

Mercedes Castillo $475 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

Romantic Pump

Gianvito Rossi $725 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

With a Western Flare 

3.1 Phillip Lim $575 SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

A Comfort Pair 

Camper $155 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

Perforated Ankle Strap Sandals 

Barneys New York $235 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

Pretty piped D'orsay 

Alexander Wang $450 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

Grid Block

Roger Vivier $875 SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

Coming Up Roses

Gucci $750 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Courtesy

Asos Sandal with Mirrored Heel

ASOS $59 SHOP NOW

