Fashion This Meghan Markle-Loved Shoe Brand Just Dropped a Recycled, Tenniscore-Inspired Collection Styles are already selling out. By Natasha Marsh Published on August 25, 2022

I became interested in tennis last year when a friend invited me to the US Open in New York City. As an avid marathon runner, I was impressed by the sheer dedication and perseverance the athletes displayed match after match; in fact, their competitive drive inspired me to sign up for another race. Skill set aside, what really caught my eye were the outfits. Both female players and spectators were decked out in short-sleeved cotton tops with matching tennis skorts and shorts. I went home determined to recreate the chic and preppy aesthetic. The Cap Courtesy Shop now: $95; rothys.com The Racket Bag Courtesy Shop now: $325; rothys.com To my advantage, the growing popularity of tenniscore made it easy to source inspiration for my perfect tennis-inspired outfit. Searching for a tennis skirt, top, and sneakers that fit my values (sustainable focus and eco-friendly materials) however, was proving difficult – which is why I was so excited when fashion brand Rothy's announced its latest partnership with Evian. With the mission to reduce and repurpose plastic waste, Rothy's and Evian utilized 72,000 water bottles from the 2021 US Open and transformed them into a seven-item capsule collection. Not to mention, it's hard not to be swayed by a brand that caught Megan Markle's attention. The Slip-On Sneaker Courtesy Shop now: $125; rothys.com Hilary Duff Just Wore the Practical Skirt Trend That's Blowing Up on TikTok In combination with other recycled bottles and evian bottles, plastic material was turned into thread, which Rothy's used to knit together a visor, cap, slip-on sneakers, RSO1 sneakers, racket bag, duffle bag, and a sling, though the latter two are already sold out. Each item features a similar design: a beautiful, crisp white with accents of blue, black, and red throughout. Plus, they are made to endure daily wear and tear, and as with all Rothy's products, can be machine-washed for easy cleaning. The Visor Courtesy Shop now: $75; rothys.com Check out the Rothy's x Evian Collection now on Rothy's website before it sells out. See you on the court.