Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wore a $4,000 Designer Bag With Hollywood's Favorite Butt-Lifting Leggings

Good news: The leggings cost a fraction of what her bag does.
Supermodels, they're just like us. At least, that's how we feel whenever we spot an A-lister rocking leggings and oversized sweatshirts — our go-to uniform more often than we'd like to admit. But every time we spot a catwalk icon in our favorite comfy-cozy 'fit, we feel a little more, well, seen. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the latest model to make a case for comfort. She was spotted out and about in New York City wearing ultra-flattering black leggings and an oversized white sweatshirt, an ideal off-duty combo that's perfect for going to the gym, running errands, or simply getting in that much-needed #hotgirlwalk. She paired the comfy basics with sneakers and crew socks — both from Nike, aviator sunnies, and that $4,000 XXL tote that's taking Hollywood by storm. Now that's a high-low 'fit if we ever did see one. 

Huntington-Whiteley's outfit is headline-making for a number of reasons; first up, she's wearing Hollywood's favorite butt-lifting leggings from Alo Yoga, the 7/8 High Rise Airlift Leggings that Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner also keep rocking on repeat — and that's because they're so darn good. 

Made from a sculpting, smoothing performance fabric, the Airlift style, ahem, lifts in all the right places — booty included — while also providing unwavering support and hold, without feeling constrictive. Bonus: This pair is also moisture-wicking, which is basically a requisite for leggings come summertime's heat and humidity. No wonder they're almost sold out in every color right now, though they still are available in the Huntington-Whiteley-approved black.

The supermodel added a dose of luxe to her look with the Saint Laurent Icare tote that's poised to be summer 2022's biggest bag trend (pun intended). Zoë Kravitz, Sydney Sweeney, Miley Cyrus, and Laura Harrier have all been spotted hauling the XXL tote around town, and though it recently debuted, it's already sold out everywhere. 

Shop Huntington-Whiteley's butt-lifting leggings in the few colors that are still available. But hurry — these will be sold out soon, too.

