Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wore a $4,000 Designer Bag With Hollywood's Favorite Butt-Lifting Leggings

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the latest model to make a case for comfort. She was spotted out and about in New York City wearing ultra-flattering black leggings and an oversized white sweatshirt, an ideal off-duty combo that's perfect for going to the gym, running errands, or simply getting in that much-needed #hotgirlwalk. She paired the comfy basics with sneakers and crew socks — both from Nike, aviator sunnies, and that $4,000 XXL tote that's taking Hollywood by storm. Now that's a high-low 'fit if we ever did see one.