Get Vacation-Ready with Rosie Assoulin's Summer Capsule for Browns Fashion

Courtesy
Kristina Rutkowski
Jul 19, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Rosie Assoulin has partnered with Browns Fashion for what we think is the perfect summer capsule collection. You'll find a mix of Rosie's signature ready-to-wear designs, accessories, and even swim (her first!) in this 14-piece collection that was made for the chic traveler.

These cool girl silhouettes get the warm weather treatment in lightweight fabrics (chambray, linen, cotton) and fresh colors with Rosie's iconic twists and touches. Believe us, your closet will thank you for this totally modern wardrobe update.

Shop our five favorite pieces from the collection below or head to brownsfashion.com to shop the rest.

1 of 5 Courtesy

STRIPED BUSTIER TOP

This cropped corset top is ideal when paired with a high-waist bottom with plenty of volume. 

Rosie Assoulin $1,154
2 of 5 Courtesy

RUFFLED SUNDRESS 

A lightweight dress with tons of ruffles is perfect for summer strolls in the city. 

Rosie Assoulin $2,004
3 of 5 Courtesy

RETRO ONE-PIECE

This vintage style swimsuit is perfect for long days by the pool or ocean side. 

Rosie Assoulin $662
4 of 5 Courtesy

OVERSIZE STRAW HAT

Upgrade your classic sun hat from shabby to chic with this totally glamorous oversize brimmed version. 

Rosie Assoulin $1,146
5 of 5 Courtesy

GINGHAM HALTER DRESS

This frilled dress packs a punch for day or night—simply swap out accessories! 

Rosie Assoulin $3,482

