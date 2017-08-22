Rosario Dawson: 4 Brands That Help Me Shop Responsibly

We’re living in an interesting time, one that is both uncertain and exciting. When it comes to fashion, I don’t think there has been a moment that has shown more enthusiasm for a cause than now. Today, there are so many more ethical brands than there were when my business partner, Abrima Erwiah, and I started Studio One Eighty Nine. It’s invigorating to see designers and brands take a deeper look at their manufacturing, sourcing, environmental, and social impact and to make changes for the better.

VIDEO: Clean Out Your Closet and Make Some Cash

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

There’s also more consumer awareness nowadays, and one way people are demonstrating this is by shopping mindfully. I’ve been a proponent of the conscious consumer movement for the better part of my life, and I’m happy to share a few of the brands I love and think everyone should know about.