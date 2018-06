"I have ginger hair," was Rupert Grint's simple explanation of how he scored the role of Ron Weasley. Clearly, the powers-that-be saw more in the young actor than just a convenient hair color--costar Emma Watson even jokingly groused that he only did three auditions to her eleven. And, luckily, Grint has grown into the role, literally towering several inches over Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, thus embodying J. K. Rowling's vision: "He was tall, thin, and gangling, with freckles, big hands and feet, and a long nose."



Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Ron exhibited his "flaming red hair" (and an appropriately dirty nose) on the Hogwarts Express.