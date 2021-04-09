Ruffles Are Everywhere This Spring, and We Found the Look for $30 on Amazon

A few months ago, Amazon named frilly details one of the biggest fashion trends for spring 2021. Since then, tons of major celebs have tried out the style. Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Garner both recently wore midi dresses with ruffle details, while Bella Hadid posted photos in a three-quarter-sleeved top with a ruffled collar.
The exact celeb-loved pieces come with hefty price tags, so we figured you'd want an affordable alternative. Luckily, we found the Romwe tie-back fit and flare dress with flutter sleeves, which costs $30 on Amazon.
The trendy spring dress is made from polyester and comes in sizes XS through XXL, as well as 24 colors and patterns. It has a square neckline, a tie closure on the back, and flutter sleeves. The dress also cinches in at the waist to create a flattering shape.
Reviewers say they've worn this dress to everything from graduations to weddings to casual summer get-togethers. You can pair it with sneakers or flat sandals for a low-key style moment, or dress it up with heels, statement earrings, and a matching bag for more formal events.
"This was prettier than I expected," one reviewer wrote. "Not flimsy, or sheer/see-through like some other dresses you get these days. The tie-back sash was a big plus because I was able to adjust it to fit me the way I needed."
A second shopper called the material "soft and comfortable to wear," while others mentioned that it's lightweight, so you can wear it for outdoor gatherings during the spring and summer months without overheating.
Even if you don't typically gravitate toward frilly pieces, the ruffle details on this dress are subtle enough that you may just like it once you have it on. Plus, at $30, you don't have to dish out tons of money to give this celeb-loved trend a try. Shop the Romwe tie-back fit and flare dress with flutter sleeves on Amazon below.