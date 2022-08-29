I Own This Flouncy, Curve-Friendly Amazon Dress in Five Different Colors

It looks designer, but it’s under $40.

By Jamie Allison Sanders
Published on August 29, 2022 @ 09:00PM

Photo: Jamie Sanders

I believe in buying multiples of things you love — when something ticks all my boxes, I tend to stock up on whatever it is in every color. Case in point: This romantic ruffle dress from Amazon. There are not one, not two, but five shades of it hanging in my closet. (Yes, seriously.)

If you're wondering why, well, the Romwe Off-Shoulder Ruffle Mesh Dress is simply dreamy-looking. From its tiered sleeves and shirred bodice to the delicate flared skirt, the tulle layers give off major Disney princess vibes (which, if I'm honest, is something I'm happy to emulate). I also love that the delicate ruffled neckline is just enough without being overbearing. Overall, it's flattering with a capital F. I'm petite but curvy at five-feet-tall; it accentuates my curves and hits just the right above-the-knee spot. It's also super lightweight thanks to the tulle fabric and sheer sleeves.

The Romwe dress is available in a wide range of sizes from XS to 3XL — my go-to size is L, but I can also fit into the M fairly easily since the dress is roomy.

Did I mention it's a designer lookalike? Yep, the Romwe dress is pretty much a ringer for those high-end puff-sleeve empire waist dresses that have taken over your Insta feed — but since it comes in 17 different colors for under $40, it's one I can easily keep adding to my closet. (And believe, I will be doing so.) I first bought the dress in lilac so that I could incorporate it into a Rapunzel-themed outfit at Disneyland, but it ended up being so cute and comfy that I wore it to a floral-themed popup restaurant in Los Angeles, too. Next I bought the baby pink (which looks more like bubblegum pink in person), to make up for the serious lack of pink in my wardrobe. Mint green, purple and yellow all quickly followed suit. I just hoped that my mom, who shares a Prime account with me, wouldn't call me out on my ever-growing obsession. (She hasn't… yet.)

Lest you need more convincing, people have stopped me everywhere I've worn the Romwe dress to tell me how amazing it is. Or you can trust the 2,000 other people who have left it a five-star rating on Amazon, raving that it's "such a soft, feminine dress" that you can wear anywhere from a baby shower to a wedding. Now I just have to decide which color to buy next. Start your own Romwe Off-Shoulder Ruffle Mesh Dress obsession at Amazon, here.

