Romantic Dresses

REASONS TO LOVE IT

What woman doesn't yearn for a little more romance in her life? Well, here it is, in the form of dresses with easy volume and nipped-in waists, covered in things we all love to receive (flowers! baubles!). These looks truly put the passion back into fashion.



HOW TO WORK IT

This style is pretty covered up-more Victorian than va-va-va-voom-so look for a conservative cut that doesn't expose a ton of skin. While the dresses may be feminine and fanciful, the footwear is surprisingly utilitarian. If little mary janes or ballet flats make you feel short and stout, opt for simple black heels or ankle booties. To enhance the glamour, hair should be swept off the face.



Photos: (left to right) Nina Ricci, Lanvin, Marchesa, Pamella Roland