Lili Reinhart Wears a Wedding Dress and Mad Men Costars Reunite in Rodarte’s Spring Lookbook

In case 85 percent of the people you follow on Instagram haven't alerted you, summer is (unofficially) o-v-e-r. And while we could easily tear up just thinking about fall and winter, Rodarte has offered us a little pick-me-up in the form of its spring 2020 lookbook.

On a normal day, the dreamy polka-dotted dresses and tons of tulle would be a treat for our eyes, and instantly have us daydreaming about where we'd wear each and every piece (if our budget and schedules allowed). But, the models for this particular collection also happen to be a few of our favorite celebrities, making it all the more exciting. Riverdale's Lili Reinhart wears a wedding dress while holding a puppy. Mad Men's Betty and Sally Draper, AKA Kiernan Shipka and January Jones, reunite. Even Pete Davidson's rumored new girlfriend, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood's Margaret Qualley, makes an appearance. You'll also spot Gabrielle Union, Rowan Blanchard, Kirsten Dunst, and more included in the mix.

We'll have to apologize in advance to our coworkers — we just might be looking at these gorgeous pics all day long.

