Rihanna and LVMH Are Reportedly "Pausing" Fenty Fashion House
The luxury line launched with LVMH two years ago.
LVMH, the fashion house that launched the brand in 2018, told the outlet that "Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions."
The last collection from the brand was in November 2020, and there has been no activity on its social media since Jan. 1. The website will reportedly "go dark" within the next few weeks.
While Rihanna is reportedly "sad" about the transition, she certainly has a lot on her plate with other segments of the Fenty brand. Her Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and lingerie business Savage X Fenty are all thriving with new rounds of funding and focus coming from LVMH.
"Following the completion of a fundraising round where L Catterton has taken a stake into Savage X Fenty, LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie," LVMH and Rihanna told the outlet.
Despite the potential closure, Fenty was a groundbreaking brand in the fashion industry with a powerful legacy. When it launched in 2019, Rihanna became the first Black woman to helm a luxury brand at the fashion house.