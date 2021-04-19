Rihanna Keeps Wearing This Extremely Daring Summer Shoe and It’s Making Us Nervous
Rihanna has given us everything but an album. Most recently, she’s been serving a handful of street style looks, and while we’re still bitter it’s not new music, we’ll gladly take it.
Rihanna is one of the most legendary style icons, full stop. Her outfits look like they were made for her (and honestly, they probably were). She’s one of the only celebrities who actually looks like they picked out their looks themselves instead of going through a stylist. That being said, Rihanna must really trust herself because as of late, she has been wearing a bold summer shoe: white pumps.
Celebrities have been saying high heels aren’t dead for weeks now, and by that we mean they’ve been wearing them everywhere, from working in their own stores (SJP, we’re looking at you) to grocery shopping (something only Rihanna could do). While Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes have stuck to lockdown-preferred footwear like cozy sneakers and Birkenstocks, Rihanna is over here making us want to try these crazy going-out shoes for summer — even if we’ll give ourselves panic attacks over potentially dirtying them.
Any white piece of clothing feels daring because you run the risk of ruining it at any moment, like if you sit on the ground... which, of course, is where shoes are at all times. Then again, white shoes go with everything, as Rihanna has flawlessly demonstrated, and it’s impossible not to see the appeal. She’s worn white pumps recently with everything from a denim skirt and a Hawaiian shirt to a brown Saint Laurent blazer with matching gloves.
The gist is that you can instantly make an outfit more glam with white heels. And they don’t necessarily have to break your ankles or your budget: Though the pairs worn by Rihanna are by The Attico and Amina Muddai, cost over a thousand dollars, and are ridiculously hard to walk in with their high-high heels, Nordstrom and Amazon have hundreds of pairs for under $100, many of which have a tiny kitten heel or even a platform sole.
While we build out our summer wardrobes, let’s take a cue from Rihanna and be a little risky. What do we have to lose by wearing something fun? After all, there are no dos and don’ts of what to wear to your vaccine appointment.
