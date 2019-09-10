Here’s How You Can Shop Rihanna’s New Savage x Fenty Line Before It Hits the Runway

Image zoom SAVAGEXFENTY/INSTAGRAM

Rihanna's next Savage x Fenty lingerie show isn't being recorded until later tonight and won't officially air on Amazon Prime until September 20, but Amazon just surprised us all by releasing new merchandise from the collection on its website.

You can see some of the pieces come to life in a sexy little clip featuring Rihanna and a few models. The fresh undergarments include lace-trimmed bras as well as logo-emblazoned leggings and comfortable undies. And we all know Rihanna's slay has no chill, so you'll see her modeling the designs in dainty, elbow-length gloves.

The Savage x Fenty fashion show is guaranteed to go down in history. Joan Smalls has already gushed on Instagram about how excited she is to walk in the show. And it's not going to be just like any other runway presentation. This season, there are a ton of major performances on the schedule, including Halsey, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Migos, and so many more.

If you're a Prime member, you can stream the entire show on September 20. Don't worry if you're not, there's still time to sign up, plus Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial right now and you cancel it at any time. (You're probably gonna want to stock up on Fenty gear first, though.)