About 50 Different Celebrities Wore $12 Underwear From Savage x Fenty’s New Collection
Last year, Rihanna murdered the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. This year, she decided to take a different route to world domination and revitalized 2020 instead. (Don’t worry, lingerie was still invovled.) Bad Gal RiRi gave us all something to actually look forward to with her second Savage x Fenty fashion show, a 60-minute spectacle that’s now streaming on Amazon.
In it, basically all of Hollywood, from Rosalía to Paris Hilton, is wearing sexy underwear designed by Rihanna that’s for everyone who isn’t Rihanna but wants to feel like Rihanna. As with previous collections, bra cup sizes go up to DDD and underwear goes up to 3X. The latest drop has prices starting at $12, and let us emphasize: That is $12 not just for very good sexy underwear, but for something Rihanna herself actually created and actually wears. (Not to mention the other 50 celebrities starring in the show, who wear only that.)
Other noteworthy pieces are balconette bras and bralettes that cost less than $60 and the lace teddies and bodysuits for under $70. And it wouldn’t be a Savage x Fenty collection if it didn’t have an unconventional wraparound body stocking named after commitment issues.
The best part of the new Savage x Fenty drop isn’t the affordable price point, but rather Rihanna’s creative reimagining of what you could do while you wear lingerie. If you want to dance flamenco in layers of silver crosses, have at it like Rosalía did in a pair of Savage x Fenty bike shorts and a simple black bra. Feel like eloping? Normani made the case for skipping the dress altogether in head-to-toe Savage x Fenty, a white veil, and go-go boots. Just want to stay at home (2020!) and watch the show on your couch while wearing $12 celeb-approved underwear? Savage x Fenty was made for that too.
Shop the latest Savage x Fenty collection at Amazon below.
