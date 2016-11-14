Rihanna Brings Back '90s Timberlands with Her "Savage" Manolo Blahnik Boot Collection

No, no insanely hard-to-pull-off denim boot chaps here. For her second Manolo Blahnik collection, Rihanna may have scaled back on the wild just the teeniest bit, but the 3-style line-up is just as cool, just as badass as the first. We mean, the limited edition collection is titled "Savage" for a reason. The two teamed up to launch winter boots—one of them being an update on the iconic heeled Timberland boots that Blahnik designed (and popularized) in 1994—that revolve around the singer's love for soft suede and shearling.

As such, a sexy pair of thigh-high pony hair boots is lined with sheepskin and laser-cut with a floral brocade design, and knee-high and lace-up designs are trimmed with fur. And all of them boast a tall spiky stiletto—RiRi's preferred heel type. The three boots will be available at manoloblahnik.com and Manolo Bahnik brick-and-mortar stores starting Nov. 16. In the meantime, scroll through for a closer look at each style.