Rihanna's Necklace-Jacket Hybrid Is Worth Viewing From Every Angle

After the long weekend, it was definitely tough to pull on something other than stretchy pants and sweatshirts. It's a shame we didn't have Rihanna to inspire us as we got dressed in the morning. While attending the 2019 Fashion Awards in London on Monday night, the singer, beauty mogul, and Fenty designer didn't hold back when it came to her look. As she walked the red carpet, we marveled at her seafoam colored outfit, which consisted of a satin mini dress, strappy heels, and a necklace-jacket hybrid.

While Rihanna's silver choker was a separate piece, it blended in with a pair of jeweled straps, which were actually connected to her sheer jacket. This cool detail allowed the layer to hang off the star's shoulders without slipping off. Umm...can you say genius?

Even better, the piece looked just as stunning from behind, and Rihanna made sure to show that angle off, too.

As you might remember, the star is now working in the luxury space as part of LVMH — AKA the company behind Givenchy and Dior — so plenty more jaw-dropping looks are to be expected. While the price tag on her jacket (and the rest of the ensemble) is currently unknown, we feel a strong urge to empty our bank account and snag one for ourselves.

At the very least, someone like Ariana Grande, the queen of the off-the-shoulder jackets, might want to invest in one of these pieces. After all, the star is already modeling for Givenchy — maybe Fenty is next?