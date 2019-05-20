9 Things to Know About Rihanna's New Luxury FENTY Clothing Line

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Music, movies, makeup, lingerie: Rihanna has a habit of dominating anything she puts her mind to, and we have a feeling her latest endeavor will be no different. The multi-threat is launching her own luxury line, FENTY, in partnership with LVMH — as in, the company behind fashion houses like Givenchy and Dior — and since the moment the news broke, we needed to know more. What will these pieces look like? How much will they cost? When can we shop the stuff? Now, thanks to press release from the brand and new interview with T Magazine, we finally have some answers.

To make things easier for everyone, we put together a guide with everything you need to know about FENTY, which once again uses the star's last name for its label (Rihanna's full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty). From what the sizing will be to where we can buy it, plus a sneak peek at the clothes, thanks to T Magazine's fierce photo shoot, here's what to expect.

Image zoom Kristin-Lee Moolman/T Magazine

1. There's a Little Bit of Everything

FENTY will be a mix of ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, accessories, and eyewear.

2. It Will Be an Investment

According to the T Magazine article, pricing will range from $200 (for items like graphic T-shirts) to $1,500 (for outerwear). Rihanna is working on that, though, because she knows what it's like to save up for the pieces you want. "It’s the thing that keeps me asking: So how much is this gonna cost at retail?" she told the publication. "How can we bring the price down without compromising on quality?

3. The Sizing Will Be French

Rihanna also revealed in the interview that the pieces "go up to a [French size] 46," which is the equivalent of a size 14 in the US.

4. There Won't Be a Fashion Show

FENTY will follow a See-Now-Wear-Now model and instead be released with monthly drops. The first one, according to Rihanna, is "really strong and edgy, compared to the drop right after, which is a little more feminine."

5. Rihanna Was Her Own Muse

"Some days I want to be submissive, many days I’m completely in charge and most days I feel like being both....so it was imperative that we created a line versatile enough to embrace and celebrate us in that way," she said via press release. "The collections are easily worn together and meant to be staples in our wardrobe."

6. It's Mostly Classic Pieces

As in suiting, T-shirts, and dresses — all of which will be a modern take on classics. "They’re not gonna go out of style," Rihanna told T Magazine.

7. You Can Shop It Online

FENTY will exclusively be sold at fenty.com (and yes, you can already sign up for email alerts).

8. FENTY Can Be Paired With Everything

"Shoot, if your closet is full of Dior, go for it, put FENTY on with that," Rihanna told T Magazine. "But you might have some Balenciaga sneakers and a Fashion Nova fit that my jacket is super lit with."

9. It's Coming Very Soon

FENTY will be available to shop starting May 29. There will also be a pop-up store in Paris on May 24.