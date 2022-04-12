Rihanna Just Wore a $4,500 Outfit With Casual $90 Sneakers
As far as legendary film quotes go, "But this is an Alaiïa" is pretty far up there. With that line, the body-conscious designer, cemented in '90s cultural history by Clueless' Cher Horowitz, earned distinction as a brand worth risking your life over.
Last week, Alaïa added yet another trophy to its shelf: a central spot in Rihanna's celebrated maternity wardrobe. Out and about in Malibu, California, Rihanna was spotted in an enviable denim-blue Alaïa two-piece set consisting of a knit halter top and maxi skirt, which framed her growing belly like a work of art that belongs in the Louvre.
The iconic Tunisian design house is Rihanna-worthy not just in its curve-worshiping fits, but in price, too. Together, the top-and-skirt set adds up to $2,380, which is a touch more than you'd see us spending at A Pea in the Pod for our own pregnancy fits. Tack on the additional $2,040 for her rare camo Dior saddle bag, and we might not have anything leftover to eat (not really the type of life-risking we're willing to do for fashion, to be honest).
Still, there is one element of her spot-on look that's miraculously attainable, even for us non-billionaires. Her sneakers, the Adidas Samba OGs, cost a humble $90 by comparison. The casual, comfortable shoes have been enjoying a moment of hype lately, becoming a supermodel favorite worn by Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber on multiple occasions each.
In fact, Rihanna, too, has been known to wear the sneakers on repeat, having added them to at least four outfits over the past few months. Pairing them with Chanel blazers, Gucci bags, and Bottega Veneta clutches, it's clear the humble Adidas Sambas have become her high-low go-to shoe.
She most recently wore the Adidas Samba OGs in black and white that are a pretty low-stakes celebrity status item to add to your own collection, all things considered (at least you won't have to risk your life over them). But one thing to keep in mind: These popular sneakers tend to sell out pretty frequently. Right now, they're fortuitously in stock exclusively at Adidas' website, as are a bunch of other Adidas Samba shoes featuring the brand's iconic triple stripe design.
