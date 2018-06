1 of 7 MCV(4)

WHY WE LOVE IT

Sleeves are long, collars ride high. In fact, coverage is nearly total. So why does primness evoke such intriguing allure? Because a curvaceous silhouette in a pliantly elegant, deeply textured, or appliqued fabric holds our attention while proving that withholding is powerfully stylish.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Though small buttoned collars appear young, and jewel- or boatnecks enhance the more mature, this demure attitude is appropriate for all, in clothes with strong shoulders, a defined waist, and below-the-knee hemlines. Bonus points for princess heels and long gloves to underscore its decorous demeanor.



Photos: (left to right) Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham, Rochas, Carolina Herrera