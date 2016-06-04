Get Your Hands on Covetable Louis Vuitton Trunks, Thanks to This Fashion Site

When former fashion magazine veterans Sabrina Marshall and Sofia Bernardin launched Resee, a highly curated vintage and second-hand e-commerce site in 2013, the goal was to help shoppers track down that elusive designer purchase that got away. “It happens all the time, you fall in love with a really special piece, but you don’t buy it then and there and then you spend all this time sifting through eBay or large markets," Marshall says. "We came at it like, 'Oh, wouldn't it be amazing to help people find Nicolas Ghesquière's first collection for Balenciaga or Phoebe Philo’s at Chloé.' We help our customer find what she loves.” Current offerings on the platform include Ghesquière’s iconic navy collegiate blazers done for Balenciaga in 2007 and John Galliano's dramatic fox fur stoles made for Christian Dior Couture.

Courtesy

The site has evolved to include collaborations with Kenzo and Opening Ceremony's Carol Kim and jewelry designer Gaia Repossi, as well as inspiration boards on subjects ranging from Anjelica Huston to kimonos. And now, Resee is launching its covetable Dealers section, which allows customers to shop brick-and-mortar international vintage stores each month. Starting with Paris's Le Monde du Voyage this June, the site is offering a collection of rare trunks and wardrobes from Louis Vuitton, Innovation, and Emmett.

"When people touch down in Paris, especially from America, they go and spend a week at the flea market, and Le Monde du Voyage is the absolute best place," Bernardin says. "The pieces they have are truly exquisite and Alain Zisul, who runs it, is an encyclopedia of knowledge.” One featured Innovation style is covered in hotel stickers from all over the world, a sign of a very well-traveled former owner, and another Louis Vuitton trunk was hand-stenciled in the 1930s.

Raphael Creton

While Resee's first foray into Dealers has been primarily home furnishings, Marshall and Bernandin assure us that a bevy of vintage clothing and accessories will surely be tempting us in the coming months. "We’re moving out of Paris and going to London, New York, and Tokyo to find the best of the best of what’s out there," Bernardin says. "It’s top-secret for now, but you can be sure it will be timeless."