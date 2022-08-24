Rent the Runway Saved Me From Buying Wedding Guest Dresses This Year — and Now It's 30% Off for Labor Day

For the last seven years, I've attended an average of six to nine weddings a year. My older sister warned me that they would only become more frequent as I got older — while she wasn't wrong, none of us could have predicted my current 2022 count: 11 weddings thus far, with three more to go to close out the year. Blame it on pandemic stay-at-home orders that forced events to cancel and reschedule, but this year I've had more weddings than ever. As a fashion gal, I want to have a different look for each of these weddings, especially since some take place in different seasons and countries. This was a beautiful thought in theory, but became very unsustainable as the digits in my bank account began to disappear.

So as you can imagine, I was thrilled when Rent The Runway asked me to test their subscription service. Rent the Runway has three subscription options: a four-item plan for $66 (originally $94); an eight-item plan for $101 (originally $144); and a 12-item plan for $135 (originally $193) a month — all of which are on sale as an early Labor Day treat for 30 percent off with code RENTYOURWAY. Not only will you get memberships at 30 percent off when you sign up, but you will enjoy that steep sale price the first three months of your membership.

Once you lock in a membership, you can choose items from designers like Esteban Cortazar, Oscar De La Renta, and Badgley Mischka. And it's not just dresses: you can select from gorgeous luxury designer bags, jewelry, and other contemporary pieces to fully complete your wedding guest outfit or any other event in between.

Plus, renting is a wonderful and sustainable way to enjoy fashion trends, test out new and unique silhouettes without commitment, and indulge in higher priced items. In fact, according to the retailer, the average subscriber receives $4,000 dollars worth of designer clothing a month.

Because Rent the Runway has such a wide assortment of sizing, my sister and trusted wedding buddy has cashed in on my membership as well. Over the last eight months, we've worn Self Portrait and Aidan by Aidan Mattox to a wedding in Big Sky, Montana; Tome to a wedding in Rubicon, Wisconsin; and Victoria Beckham and Ulla Johnson to other events.

The renting process is basically seamless. Simply select your first four items and receive them in two to three business days, and when you're done, you can return them by mail or at a drop-off location and start your shopping all over again. Personally, I have my eye on a Simon Miller handbag, Staud jumpsuit, Missoma hoops, and A.L.C. high-waisted jeans. Like I said, the options are endless and with 30 percent off, it's the smart way to curate the wardrobe of your dreams. Below are a few of the beloved items I've rented from the coveted fashion service.