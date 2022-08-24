Fashion Rent the Runway Saved Me From Buying Wedding Guest Dresses This Year — and Now It's 30% Off for Labor Day Rent brands like Oscar De La Renta and Badgley Mischka. By Natasha Marsh Published on August 24, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images For the last seven years, I've attended an average of six to nine weddings a year. My older sister warned me that they would only become more frequent as I got older — while she wasn't wrong, none of us could have predicted my current 2022 count: 11 weddings thus far, with three more to go to close out the year. Blame it on pandemic stay-at-home orders that forced events to cancel and reschedule, but this year I've had more weddings than ever. As a fashion gal, I want to have a different look for each of these weddings, especially since some take place in different seasons and countries. This was a beautiful thought in theory, but became very unsustainable as the digits in my bank account began to disappear. So as you can imagine, I was thrilled when Rent The Runway asked me to test their subscription service. Rent the Runway has three subscription options: a four-item plan for $66 (originally $94); an eight-item plan for $101 (originally $144); and a 12-item plan for $135 (originally $193) a month — all of which are on sale as an early Labor Day treat for 30 percent off with code RENTYOURWAY. Not only will you get memberships at 30 percent off when you sign up, but you will enjoy that steep sale price the first three months of your membership. Once you lock in a membership, you can choose items from designers like Esteban Cortazar, Oscar De La Renta, and Badgley Mischka. And it's not just dresses: you can select from gorgeous luxury designer bags, jewelry, and other contemporary pieces to fully complete your wedding guest outfit or any other event in between. Plus, renting is a wonderful and sustainable way to enjoy fashion trends, test out new and unique silhouettes without commitment, and indulge in higher priced items. In fact, according to the retailer, the average subscriber receives $4,000 dollars worth of designer clothing a month. Because Rent the Runway has such a wide assortment of sizing, my sister and trusted wedding buddy has cashed in on my membership as well. Over the last eight months, we've worn Self Portrait and Aidan by Aidan Mattox to a wedding in Big Sky, Montana; Tome to a wedding in Rubicon, Wisconsin; and Victoria Beckham and Ulla Johnson to other events. The renting process is basically seamless. Simply select your first four items and receive them in two to three business days, and when you're done, you can return them by mail or at a drop-off location and start your shopping all over again. Personally, I have my eye on a Simon Miller handbag, Staud jumpsuit, Missoma hoops, and A.L.C. high-waisted jeans. Like I said, the options are endless and with 30 percent off, it's the smart way to curate the wardrobe of your dreams. Below are a few of the beloved items I've rented from the coveted fashion service. Tome Collective Orange Pleated Dress Courtesy Shop now: starting at $50; $97.50 to buy (Originally $325); renttherunway.com I originally rented this dress for myself in a size large, but when my sister (size small) saw this dress, she instantly fell in love. The oversized silhouette fit both of us like a glove, which was surprising given our size difference. The stretchy, polyester material has tons of give and photographs beautifully. It's great for outdoor weddings and can work in spring, summer, or fall. Aidan by Aidan Mattox Halter Draped Gown Courtesy Shop now: starting at $50 to rent; $186 to buy (Originally $265); renttherunway.com As a short and curvy girl, I am skeptical when it comes to draped gowns. Occasionally, they will be too form fitting, hugging me in the wrong areas. Or, they will be so long that they need to be altered, which can end up costing as much as the dress itself. This Aidan by Aidan Mattox gown was a pleasant surprise. With my schedule, I didn't have time to try it on before the wedding and went in blind. Fortunately, it fit just right, laying loosely over my hips and hitting just below my ankle in height. What really brought the compliments though, was the royal blue color that perfectly twinkled in the light. These Faux Leather Pants Work Magic on My Curves and Make My Petite Legs Look Miles Long Self-Portrait Green Cutout Midi Dress Courtesy Shop now: starting at $33 to rent; $390 to buy (Originally $410); renttherunway.com My sister wore this Self-Portrait dress to a wedding in Big Sky, and it perfectly matched the rolling hills of Montana. The tasteful slit hits just above the knee and features side cutouts at the hip, making this a breathable, form-fitting option. Plus, the sleeves will keep you warm during those long reception parties where you dance into the night. Ulla Midi Dress Bec & Bridge Courtesy Shop now: starting at $0 to rent; $225 to buy (Originally $250); renttherunway.com I have a wedding in San Francisco at the end of next month that takes place in an old opera house. For that, I was thinking of a subtle glam look with old-Hollywood style waves in my hair and a sleek dress — and this Ulla dress fits the bill. The one-shoulder neckline is sophisticated, and the slight pleats make it a breathable, form-fitting option. Staud Carina Dress Courtesy Shop now: starting at $0 to rent; $404 to buy (Originally $425); renttherunway.com I ordered this dress with my next Rent the Runway shipment for a wedding in Santa Barbara, California, where I plan to match the beautiful sunset. I love the sweetheart neckline and believe the cutouts will be perfect in keeping me cool throughout a night of dancing.