Rent the Runway's New Subscription Service Will Help You Build a Dream Wardrobe

Rent The Runway has been a go-to for all things fashion since its inception in 2009. In case you're unfamiliar, the company allows you to rent clothes for an event and return it after you've worn it. Simple and makes sense!

In 2016, the company launched RTR Unlimited, giving members access to an endless supply of rotating designer clothes, and now, they've come out with a new more affordable initiative that we're sure you'll love.

VIDEO: Cindy Crawford Was a Total Mom and Recorded Kaia Gerber's Chanel Runway Debut

Today, RTR Update is officially available, and let us tell you, it's brilliant. It's an unlimited plan that allows you to rent four pieces each month. With this program—priced at $89/month—you get a great value that's cost effective. Just think of it as spending $22.50 on each piece a month!

RELATED: Rent the Runway's New App Service Makes Getting Dressed for Events a Cinch

Expect the same amazing service as always and speedy shipping. If you love an item (or, two, or three!), hold on to them for the next month, trade it in for a new piece, or purchase it at a discounted members rate. Not only that but you have over 200 contemporary brands to choose from, including Tory Burch, DVF, Milly, Alexis (their stunning dress is above), and a lot of others.

So just think, for $89 you get new clothes every month, you cut out buying fast fashion, and you limit clutter, which means at the end of the season you won't have a closet full of pieces that you have to get rid off. Create a virtual closet of you dreams at renttherunway.com and refresh your wardrobe today.