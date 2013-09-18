Rent the Runway Is Now Offering Plus Size Dresses!

Courtesy (4)
Josephine Cusumano
Sep 18, 2013 @ 5:33 pm

Calling all fashionistas: Rent the Runway is now offering extended sizes with their RTR Plus line! The new range includes over 40 styles of plus-size dresses by the hottest designers like Badgley Mischka, Carmen Marc Valvo, Theia, and more, guaranteed to flatter your curves in all the right places. "Every woman deserves to feel beautiful before the most important occasions in her life," said Jennifer Hyman, CEO and Co-Founder of Rent the Runway. "Every woman, regardless of her size, should have her choice of the designer dress that gives her the most self-confidence." We hear that! The RTR Plus collection is now available for rental on renttherunway.com, with prices ranging from $50 to $200. Click the photo to browse the entire RTR Plus line!

1 of 15 Courtesy

Carmen Marc Valvo - Couture Ruffle Gown

In red crepe with ruffle detailing, $135; renttherunway.com
2 of 15 Courtesy

Adrianna Papell – Danity Danika Sheath

In champagne lace, $65; renttherunway.com
3 of 15 Courtesy

Theia - Gold Whirlwind Dress

In black and gold jacquard, $100; renttherunway.com
4 of 15 Courtesy

Adrianna Papell – Take Me Out Dress

In blue lace dress with a black grosgrain ribbon belt, $65; renttherunway.com
5 of 15 Courtesy

Plus Size Rent the Runway
6 of 15 Courtesy

Badgley Mischka – Chiffon Goes Fuchsia Gown

In hot pink chiffon, $125; renttherunway.com
7 of 15 Courtesy

Badgley Mischka – Chrysler at Night Dress

In blush sequins, $75; renttherunway.com
8 of 15 Courtesy

Badgley Mischka - Fame for Fame Sheath

In black crepe and emerald jacquard, $85; renttherunway.com
9 of 15 Courtesy

Carmen Marc Valvo - Berry Crush Sheath

In fuchsia lace, $100; renttherunway.com
10 of 15 Courtesy

Badgley Mischka - Hourglass Perfection Gown

In black matte jersey, $110; renttherunway.com
11 of 15 Courtesy

Kay Unger - Sequin Rain Sheath

In black lace with sequins, $100; renttherunway.com
12 of 15 Courtesy

Badgley Mischka - Noir Bow Peplum Gown

In black stretch crepe with a satin bow detail, $135; renttherunway.com
13 of 15 Courtesy

Kay Unger - Blue Beauty Dress

In cobalt stretch lace, $85; renttherunway.com
14 of 15 Courtesy

Badgley Mischka - Green Light Ahead Gown

In emerald chiffon, $125; renttherunway.com
15 of 15 Courtesy

Carmen Marc Valvo - Little Lace Secrets Dress

In black lace, $125; renttherunway.com

