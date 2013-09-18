Rent the Runway Is Now Offering Plus Size Dresses!

Calling all fashionistas: Rent the Runway is now offering extended sizes with their RTR Plus line! The new range includes over 40 styles of plus-size dresses by the hottest designers like Badgley Mischka, Carmen Marc Valvo, Theia, and more, guaranteed to flatter your curves in all the right places. "Every woman deserves to feel beautiful before the most important occasions in her life," said Jennifer Hyman, CEO and Co-Founder of Rent the Runway. "Every woman, regardless of her size, should have her choice of the designer dress that gives her the most self-confidence." We hear that! The RTR Plus collection is now available for rental on renttherunway.com, with prices ranging from $50 to $200. Click the photo to browse the entire RTR Plus line!

