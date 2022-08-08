TikTok Star Remi Bader Teamed Up With Victoria's Secret Pink on a Curated Line of Loungewear Essentials

If you've gotten lost in a TikTok deep dive before, you've probably come across Remi Bader and one of her clothing hauls depicting in her hilarious candor of how well (or not well) clothes from various brands fit, look, and feel on her body type. So it makes sense that earlier this year, the TikTok star and model partnered with Victoria's Secret Pink as a brand ambassador and size consultant, putting the brand's clothes to the test and sharing all of her favorite pieces with us.

Victoria's Secret is one of many brands that have recently taken steps to become more diverse and inclusive. In an effort to make a change, the retailer is now rebranding and expanding its size offerings — and it called on Bader for help.

"This is my thing when it comes to brands," Bader told InStyle in a recent interview. "Anyone that's willing to make a change now, I'm happy to be a part of [it]."

Bader uses her TikTok as a platform to speak out about size inclusivity in the fashion industry. In her videos, she often compares how the brand models its clothing online to how the styles fit on her body. With her 2 million TikTok followers and over 450,000 Instagram followers, she's out to make a difference with this new partnership.

"I see what my followers might say to me: 'Well it's a huge company and they're only up to an XXL right now.' And I'm like, the whole point is that they're going to be expanding that," Bader explained. "I do see the business side because I used to be involved in fashion, so I saw the other end and it does take some time. But if it's something they're working on now, then I want to be a part of that."

Shop Remi Bader's Victoria's Secret Pink Picks:

As the brand's new size consultant, Bader tries on several of its designs and gives notes on how well the garment fits and feels, before it goes into production. The same was true when the brand asked her to curate a list of her favorite Pink products, which launched last month on July 19. In true Remi fashion, she tried on all of the pieces in this collection beforehand and used her insights to give the Pink audience an honest, inclusive take on the sizing and fit of each item.

"I wouldn't work with a brand if I didn't try the clothes on before — that's what I do before I even commit to anything," she said, adding that she fully stands behind the products she's chosen.

If you're into the resurgence of Y2K trends or just want to invest in comfy athleisure, you'll definitely want to take a look at this collection. It consists of a lot of loungewear, including the classic Pink zip-up hoodies, sweats, and t-shirts that'll be perfect for cozy days relaxing on the couch. It also includes some comfy bras and panties, which Bader notes are all "comfortable but also in a cute way," as well as slides and accessories. And whether you prefer neutrals or a pop of color, this line has something for everybody.

"These are definitely things that I just like to share with my followers, the Pink audience, or anyone — things that I'm excited about, things that look good on me, things that feel good," Bader said. "And I always get excited when I find pieces like that and I want to share them with other people."

Keep scrolling to shop Bader's favorite Pink clothing, shoes, bras, and underwear .

Modeled by Bader in an Instagram post, you can see just how well this bra fits (and how comfortable it looks). Made with partially recycled materials, it's lightly lined with fully adjustable shoulder straps. Plus, you can choose between several fun colors and styles, as well as a variety of cup and band sizes.

Courtesy

Shop now: $37; victoriassecret.com

If you're in need of some new loungewear, look no further than this classic Pink set. Both the hooded zip-up sweatshirt and sweatpants come in various colors, including blue, pink, and gray, and in sizes extra small to XX-large. Right now, select hoodies are marked down and start at $30.

Courtesy

Shop now: $30 (Originally $53); victoriassecret.com

Everyone needs a pair of cozy underwear in their wardrobe. On days you prefer comfort over sexiness, these undies give you just that; they're made of a soft cotton fabric with a mid-rise bikini coverage, and a cross-over waistband. Shop them for $11 or snag a pack of five for $32.

Courtesy

Shop now: $11; victoriassecret.com

What's better than a reliable sports bra? One that doubles as a crop top. This lightly lined workout tank can be worn on its own or thrown under a jacket. Made of a moisture-wicking, quick-dry fabric, the wireless top has removable padding and adjustable straps. Plus, it comes in several color options and sizes extra small to XX-large.

Courtesy

Shop now: $30; victoriassecret.com

Pair your loungewear with these comfy slides that are made with a comfy padded foam. The slides come in several colors including black, pink, and blue, all with Pink's classic logo. Best of all is that you'll know you're making a conscious fashion choice, as they're partially made of recycled materials.

Courtesy

Shop now: $30; victoriassecret.com

To see more of Remi's cozy and cute picks, head on over to her storefront at Victoria's Secret.