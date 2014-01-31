Celebrate the Year of the Horse with These 14 Winning Pieces

Happy Chinese New Year! The Chinese zodiac follows a 12-year cycle of animals, and with 2014 comes a new animal to take the reins: the horse. If you happen to be born in the Year of the Horse, your strengths include excellent communication skills, ambition, and kindness. And even if you're not, there's no reason not to show your appreciation for the majestic creature.

So harness your Chinese New Year spirit and usher in the new year with sweatshirts, scarves, beauty products (and more!) all riddled with the horse motif. From abstract graphics to playful prints, gallop through our gallery for 14 stellar selects.

