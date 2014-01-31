Celebrate the Year of the Horse with These 14 Winning Pieces

Happy Chinese New Year! The Chinese zodiac follows a 12-year cycle of animals, and with 2014 comes a new animal to take the reins: the horse. If you happen to be born in the Year of the Horse, your strengths include excellent communication skills, ambition, and kindness. And even if you're not, there's no reason not to show your appreciation for the majestic creature.

So harness your Chinese New Year spirit and usher in the new year with sweatshirts, scarves, beauty products (and more!) all riddled with the horse motif. From abstract graphics to playful prints, gallop through our gallery for 14 stellar selects.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Longchamp Tote

$395; bloomingdales.com
2 of 15 Courtesy

MSGM x Toilet Paper Sweatshirt

$271; farfetch.com
3 of 15 Courtesy

Stella McCartney Scarf

$515; stellamccartney.com
4 of 15 Courtesy

Nasty Gal Necklace

$28; nastygal.com
5 of 15 Courtesy

Vionnet Top

$575; net-a-porter.com
6 of 15 Courtesy

Paige Jeans

$434; farfetch.com
7 of 15 Courtesy

Paul & Joe Lipstick Case

$13; asos.com
8 of 15 Courtesy

Equipment Blouse

$268; equipmentfr.com
9 of 15 Courtesy

SteamCream

$20; steamcream.com
10 of 15 Courtesy

Emily Elizabeth Bangle

$65; maxandchloe.com
11 of 15 Courtesy

ModCloth Dress

$80; modcloth.com
12 of 15 Courtesy

Gorjana Studs

$30; piperlime.com
13 of 15 Courtesy

Thomas Paul Pouch

$28; shopthomaspaul.com
14 of 15 Courtesy

French Connection Dress

$150; frenchconnection.com
15 of 15 Courtesy

Cambridge Satchel Company Purse

$170; cambridgesatchel.com
* In honor of Chinese New Year, Cambridge Satchel Company is offering complimentary embossing (text and horse stamp), plus free gift wrapping, until February 14, 2014.

