11 Pieces That Will Instantly Refresh Your Office Wardrobe for Spring

It's March and your bank account is enjoying the perks of tax-return season. So a new Spring wardrobe sounds great right about now.

If you're like us, the idea of getting rid of all of last year's clothes and welcoming in a slew of new garments can be super overwhelming, and frankly, not affordable. That's why we've decided the trick to seasonal dressing: use the same staples no matter the season (a crisp white button-down can take you from Winter through Summer) and invest in affordable, fun pieces that will spruce up your look.

Here, 11 items to choose from that will instantly refresh your wardrobe.

VIDEO: Coinage: What Makes Jeans Expensive?