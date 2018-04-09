11 Pieces That Will Instantly Refresh Your Office Wardrobe for Spring

Courtesy
Elana Zajdman
Apr 09, 2018 @ 5:15 pm

It's March and your bank account is enjoying the perks of tax-return season. So a new Spring wardrobe sounds great right about now. 

If you're like us, the idea of getting rid of all of last year's clothes and welcoming in a slew of new garments can be super overwhelming, and frankly, not affordable. That's why we've decided the trick to seasonal dressing: use the same staples no matter the season (a crisp white button-down can take you from Winter through Summer) and invest in affordable, fun pieces that will spruce up your look.

Here, 11 items to choose from that will instantly refresh your wardrobe.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Lavendar Mules

Mango $99 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Black Denim Dress

Ulla Johnson $345 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Statement Pearl Earrings

Lizzie Fortunato $230 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Striped Crepe Blazer

Frame Denim $500 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Flowy Blouse

Preen Line $340 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Silver Mismatched Mobile Earrings

Tory Burch $258 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Linen Espadrille Pumps

Castañer x Manolo Blahnik $495 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Cognac Tote Bag

The bag that literally goes with everything.

Nico Giani $490 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Colored Lensed Aviators

Rejina Pyo $305 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Floral Skirt

Rixo London $290 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Classic Crossbody Bag

A.P.C. $545 SHOP NOW

