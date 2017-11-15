Reformation and Oeuf Will Make Your Baby Freaking Adorable This Holiday Season

The only negative side to LA-based womenswear brand Reformation? The clothes sell out so damn fast. Why? Well, for one thing, they’re adorable and all our favorite celebrities wear it. Also, every piece they make is completely sustainable. Looking good and doing good at the same time? Seems like a win/win to me.

Now, because of a new capsule collection launching this holiday season, your little one can be chic and sustainably dressed, too. That’s right, Reformation is going for the babies; collaborating with Oeuf on five silhouettes ranging from $44-$146.

Goes without saying that Feminist onesie is already in my shopping cart for my niece. Scroll through to see the collection, available exclusively on www.thereformation.com and www.oeufnyc.com starting November 15th.