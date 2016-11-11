Reformation and Net-a-Porter Launch a Holiday Collection, and It Will Bring You So Much Joy

Andrea Cheng
Nov 11, 2016

We could all use some sparkle, some hope, something shiny, bright, and happy right about now. Well, the retail gods are smiling down on us, because we just got it: a holiday capsule collection, done in partnership between fashion's favorite eco-friendly brand Reformation and our go-to e-retailer Net-a-Porter. Launching today at net-a-porter.com, the 21-piece line-up touches on two retro-glam themes—the '70s and Studio 54—through an offering of rich velvets, sweeping jumpsuits, slinky slip dresses, and easy minis. 

"We are huge fans of Reformation and in particular, their cool contemporary eveningwear offering," says Sarah Rutson, vice president of global buying at Net-a-Porter. "We are so thrilled to have worked with them on this exclusive collection filled with effortless party pieces that we know our customers will go mad for."

Basically, Reformation and Net-a-Porter joined forces to help you figure out what to wear at every event you're obligated to attend this season, starting from Thanksgiving to the New Year. Got an office party on the calendar? A black jumpsuit, done. A high school reunion? Show everyone up in a glittery gold evening dress. No more outfit quandaries or "I hate everything I own" moments from here on out. Shop a few favorites from the Reformation x Net-a-Porter holiday collection, below, and head to net-a-porter.com to buy one of everything.

Black Plunging Jumpsuit

Cold-Shoulder Bodysuit

A Ruffled Ground-Grazing Dress

High-Neck Blouse

Floral-Print Dress

Navy Wrap Dress

Siren-Red Slip Dress

Gold Evening Gown

Mini Slip Dress

Navy Velvet Slip Dress

Pink Velvet Wrap Dress

