This Hollywood-Loved Sustainable Brand Just Launched Its First Sneaker That's 100% Recyclable
Remember when Reformation was blowing up like, five years ago? It seemed like everyone was wearing a Reformation dress — and everyone truly was. Whether it was the girls on your Insta-feed or celebs like Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Emily Ratajkowski, Reformation's dainty, sustainable dresses were the "It" girl thing to own.
While it may look like commotion around the brand has died down a bit, A-listers are still actively wearing the brand, including Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly Ripa, and Jennifer Lopez. And now, it's likely you'll see Reformation in headlines again thanks to its latest launch: an entirely recyclable leather sneaker.
Yep, the brand released its first ever closed-loop sneaker (in the recycling world, that means a product that can be used, recycled, and then turned into something else). The kicks are recyclable through Reformation's RefRecycling program; customers can drop off their used sneakers at any U.S. retail location or request a shipping label online. In exchange for the recyclable shoes, Reformation will provide a $25 credit for future purchases.
Reformation's Harlow Leather Sneaker is made with responsibly-sourced leather made in Leather Working Group-rated tanneries, as well as organic cotton and other natural and recycled materials, according to the brand. It's available in white with five piping options, including green, a vintage floral pattern, beige, navy, and swirly tie-dye, and comes in sizes 5 to 11. You can preorder a pair now and expect them to ship by June 8, when they officially launch in stores.
And if you're in the market for more sustainable footwear, the brand has other summery styles available like these platform sandals and heels with puffy tube straps, which Gomez wore last month.
Who knows, Reformation's Harlow Leather Sneaker might just be the next thing all the Insta girlies start wearing — grab your pair now and get ahead of the trend.