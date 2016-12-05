Reformation Taps the Haim Sisters for a Special New Year's Eve Collection

We know, we know. It’s already five days into December, and you’ve got a mountain of presents to buy, cards to mail, and sugar cookies to bake before the month ends. You don’t have the time to even think about what you’ll be doing this New Years Eve, let alone the best thing to wear.

Reformation, as with all party-wear dilemmas, has your solution: a festive new collection for ringing in 2017, designed in collaboration with the guitar-slinging sisters of Haim. “NYE is a the holiday that’s always over-hyped,” the band states in a release. “But Ref clothes make you want to get dressed up and go out.”

After checking out the goods, we have to agree. Filled with the siblings’ brand of relaxed, indie rock glamour, the pieces hit just the right note between louche and ladylike; think sheer silk blouses, wrap-around micro minis, and fluid sylph-like maxis with plunging necklines worthy of Bianca Jagger (who, along with Cher and Diana Ross, was a go-to muse for the line).

Scroll down to check to see Este, Danielle, and Alana model their creations, and visit TheReformation.com to shop all the looks now.

Courtesy of Reformation

