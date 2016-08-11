Reformation Designer Pia Arrobio Launches a Very Non-Reformation Clothing Line 

When longtime Reformation designer Pia Arrobio left her cushy gig, she found herself at one of those life-changing crossroads: to take a job offer at Zara or to launch her own line. It was a no-brainer, but still, she took a month to agonize over the decision. Spoiler alert: She launched her label, and that's how LPA was born.

"It was the most insane problem to have, but then I thought about the end goal, and it's to tell my message," Arrobio tells us during the LPA press preview, where she walked us through her new line. "Career-wise, this was the move, and I had so many ideas in my head. This was really fun for me."

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Her message is her style, essentially. It's all the silhouettes that she personally loves, the one-of-a-kind vintage dresses that were falling apart at the seams after one too many wears, and the quality finishes that she hadn't been able to find anywhere else. It's a tomboy-meets-girly girl aesthetic that's at once both rock 'n roll and bohemian, elevated yet casual, design-specific yet simple. It's a wonderfully clashing, yet surprisingly cohesive vision. Romantic sinuous silk slip dresses, camis, and jumpsuits are anchored with chunky neutral cashmere blends in slouchy silhouettes with extra-long sleeves (um, love), '90s-style flames lick the sleeves of a custom-made hoodie ("Collarbones are sexy, so I made it with a really wide neck with a huge drapey hood," she explains. "I didn't just copy a men's sweatshirt, I made the perfect oversized hoodie."), and there are wardrobe basics, like bodysuits, along with special statement pieces, like a studded rose-strewn leather jacket. If you're expecting this to be a Reformation 2.0 kind of collection, you won't find it here.

"It's kind of everything I wanted to make at Reformation, but it was too forward," Arrobio says. "The LPA girl is super feminine, but she's also a tomboy, like I'm obsessed with Dolce & Gabbana, but I've also been wearing Supreme for the last 10 years."

The best part is the level of attention and care she's given to the pieces, from the silhouette right down to the fabrics. Nothing moves on without her stamp of approval: "I do cellulite and nipple tests with all my fabrics. I put it over my butt and if you can see cellulite, it's not approved because the worst thing is buying something, putting it on, and it's not flattering," she says. "I have my fit model do bend tests, and I do boob tests—I think decolletage is sexy, so I do a shake test to make sure nothing comes out. I thought of all the things that annoy me about clothes and fixed them with my collection."

About time someone did, right? LPA the label launches today (Emily Ratajkowski is already a fan). Scroll through to see our faves and then head on over to lpathelabel.com to shop the full collection, which ranges from $58 to $1,300. (Not everything is available now—more pieces are slated to roll out soon.)

Shop the looks above: Leopard print dress, $228; lpathelabel.com. Leather jacket, $1,300; lpathelabel.com.