Reformation Debuts Sustainable Denim, and, of Course, It's All Awesome

The harsh ecological impact that denim creates is bigger and badder than you might think: It takes 1,500 gallons of water to make One. Single. Style. And when the process is over, another 1.3 million tons of chemicals are dumped back into the environment. We say this not as a scare tactic or a guilt trip, but a good reason to comparison shop—especially when the number of chic eco-friendly options out there are increasing every day.

Now, sustainable label (and cult favorite of cool girls everywhere) Reformation joins that list with a under-$150(!!!!) line of vintage-inspired jeans and flirty separates to wear with them. Much like the brand’s core selection, everything is sourced from dead stock fabrics (i.e. leftover factory material that would otherwise be thrown away) and ethically manufactured in L.A.

In a release, the company states that roughly 1,468 gallons of water are saved per pair of jeans and, as part of its new “Wet Program,” they are pledging to purify one thousand more for every style you purchase.

The only bad news? You'll have to wait until October 23 for the official launch, although everything is available for pre-order now. Keep scrolling for a sneak peek of some of our favorite styles and visit Reformation.com to browse the full range.

