Remember When Reese Witherspoon Wore a Crop Top and Thigh-High Slit Skirt on Friends?

Even after seeing every episode of Friends multiple times, we’re still surprised when we remember that certain celebrities once appeared on the series as guest stars. For instance, remember when Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston’s current The Morning Show co-star, played Jill Green, Rachel’s little sister? To sum things up, she was the one who briefly dated Rachel’s on-again, off-again love interest, Ross Geller — and also wore a sexy, all-black outfit that’s worth revisiting today.

In the season six episode, “The One With Rachel’s Sister,” the on-screen siblings have a short, jealous exchange while at Central Perk, as Jill gears up for her big night out with Ross. Dressed in a leather jacket, a black crop top, and a black zipper-slit skirt, Jill asks Rachel for her thoughts on her outfit. The response? “It’s kinda slutty.” The joke? It actually belongs to Rachel, according to Jill. She was just borrowing it.

We’ll admit that some parts of this show didn’t age well, and while this joke is very ‘00s (the episode actually aired in the year 2000), the outfit itself is back in style. Could you not picture models like Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, or even Aniston and Witherspoon themselves stepping out in something similar today? Aside from being a fully monochromatic look, it also includes knee-high boots, AKA a big shoe trend for Fall 2019.

Here's hoping someone decides to pull a Selena Gomez and recreates this iconic Friends look, ASAP.