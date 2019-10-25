Reese Witherspoon Wore a Pair of Heels That Elle Woods Would Definitely Approve Of

Image zoom The Image DIrect

To some, she's Madeline Mackenzie from Big Little Lies. To others, she's Jill Green from an arc on Friends. But part of us will always associate Reese Witherspoon with Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, especially since the star continues to channel her lawyer alter ego when it comes to her style.

Take Witherspoon's latest look, for instance. That black dress, complete with flowy sleeves and a neck-tie detail! The pointy-toe stilettos, which are impressively high! The structured bag, which looks kind of like a briefcase, paired with studious, black frame glasses! This outfit may not contain any pink, but we have a feeling Elle would still give a nod of approval.

In fact, doesn't this combination kind of remind you of the outfit Elle wore for her internship with Professor Callahan? Both outfits contain similar staples and seem to say "She means business."

Considering Reese did confirm Legally Blonde 3 is happening, perhaps she's just getting back into character (fingers crossed).