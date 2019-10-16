Reese Witherspoon’s Fuzzy Sandals Are the Unexpected Trend You Need This Fall

Image zoom Instagram

Between chunky sneakers and brands partnering to create the ugly sandals of our dreams, it’s safe to say 2019 has proven the trend of comfort-first shoes are here to stay. And at the forefront of this footwear renaissance of the uncool becoming cool, is none other than Birkenstock.

In recent years, the shoe previously synonymous with the granola scene has claimed its spot as summer’s designated comfy sandal that goes with pretty much anything. Countless celebrities, from Naomi Watts to Gwyenth Paltrow, have been known to sport the leather-lined slides as their footwear of choice, but it’s Reese Witherspoon’s latest fall-appropriate take on the trend we can’t stop thinking about.

The patron saint of comfy-meets-stylish outfit inspo first shared her affinity for the Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Sandals with the world in an Instagram story last month alongside her bulldog puppy, Lou. Our interest was piqued to learn the actress spends her time at home lounging in the Birkenstock-slipper hybrid, but her more recent outings in the sandals have proven they’re as stylish and versatile as they are cozy.

The actress and producer paired her go-to slides with an oversized cashmere sweater and chambray skirt, proving the Birkenstock shearling sandals are just as cute out of the house as they are snuggled up by a bulldog. A hard act to follow, to say the least.

Reese isn’t the only one who loves slipping on the cozy shearling-lined take on the classic Arizona silhouette, either. Zappos shoppers have rated the comfortable Birkenstock design five stars, going on to rave about their fantastic arch support, ultra-warm lining, and versatility.

“I have been looking at these Birkenstocks for a while and I finally saved up my money and ordered them. I love them! When I get home from work, I immediately put these on, even though it is still summer. I haven't worn them out of the house but when it gets cooler, I will be wearing them with my jeans” writes one reviewer.

You can head to Zappos to shop the Reese-approved sandals you’ll want to live in all through the chillier months to come.

