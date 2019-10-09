Reese Witherspoon’s Cozy Sweater Is What Outfit Dreams Are Made Of

Image zoom Backgrid

Sure, breakups of the traditional sense are difficult, but if you ask us, parting ways with your unofficial summer uniform of lightweight dresses is equally as soul-crushing in its own right. Before you defeatedly put your breezy styles towards the back of your closet in anticipation of this season’s chill, might we suggest you take a note from your favorite (most likely) sensible style icon, Reese Witherspoon, and bring your go-to pieces into fall by layering them with a cozy sweater.

Layering is not exactly sartorial rocket science, but Reese’s recent pairing of an oversized cashmere sweater in a perfectly autumnal hue, thrown over a silk, patterned dress has us convinced the styling hack works even better than you’d think. And while oversized sweaters can sometimes appear boxy or unflattering, her knitwear of choice was put-together, effortless, and added fall-appropriate texture to the mix. Plus, it proved even A-listers are on-board with the practical trend.

Looking like the embodiment of our fall outfit dreams, Reese’s exact cozy knit was Anine Bing’s Rosie Oversize Cashmere Sweater which the brand describes as “luxury with a laid-back vibe,” and a “sumptuous sweater knit from cashmere with a fit that's slouchy but not sloppy.” But really, how could anything look sloppy when cashmere is involved? It’s the type of sweater that oozes homemade pumpkin pie vibes, begs to be paired with over-the-knee leather boots, and is perfectly suited for a hayride, or whatever. You get the gist, it’s the perfect autumnal sweater.

It’s safe to say Reese isn’t the only fan of the cozy fall staple and layering essential, as it’s sold-out nearly everywhere online. While you can still get Reese’s exact Anine Bing cashmere sweater in select sizes at both Nordstrom and Shopbop, you’ll want to act fast for a chance to snag it while it’s in stock.

If your size is sold-out or you fancy yourself more of an ‘add to cart and sleep on it’ shopper, you can find our roundup of similar cozy styles below, all à la Reese’s expertly paired knit.

