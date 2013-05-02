Reem Acra's New Wedding Dress Collection Is Incredibly Beautiful

Reem Acra's spring 2014 bridal collection was titled "Thank You For Your Love" and we were definitely feeling the adoration as we watched it debut on the runway during Bridal Fashion Week. The designer showered us with romance with her undulating and cascading skirts, seductive lace details, sexy draped backs, and the sweetest nothings of all: Embroidered phrases on head and wrist wraps with apropos sayings like "Only You" and "I Do." Those sweet sentiments also appeared on the showstopping parasols that enveloped gowns in tulle and crystal. "This time I wanted to bring out the sensuality in the bride," Acra told InStyle.com before the show. "We worked with embellishing the body, rather than making a dress. It’s all about the body, the woman and her sensuality, and making her light, airy, and transparent. It’s all about walking down the aisle with a sensuality, with an emotional power that she has." Click the photo to see the full collection.

