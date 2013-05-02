Reem Acra's New Wedding Dress Collection Is Incredibly Beautiful

Reem Acra's spring 2014 bridal collection was titled "Thank You For Your Love" and we were definitely feeling the adoration as we watched it debut on the runway during Bridal Fashion Week. The designer showered us with romance with her undulating and cascading skirts, seductive lace details, sexy draped backs, and the sweetest nothings of all: Embroidered phrases on head and wrist wraps with apropos sayings like "Only You" and "I Do." Those sweet sentiments also appeared on the showstopping parasols that enveloped gowns in tulle and crystal. "This time I wanted to bring out the sensuality in the bride," Acra told InStyle.com before the show. "We worked with embellishing the body, rather than making a dress. It’s all about the body, the woman and her sensuality, and making her light, airy, and transparent. It’s all about walking down the aisle with a sensuality, with an emotional power that she has." Click the photo to see the full collection.

Embroidered illusion dress with cascade tulle skirt
Embroidered strapless dress with lace skirt and appliqué peplum
Embroidered illusion drop-waist dress with full tulle skirt
Fit and flare re-embroidered lace dress with lace flower appliqué
Cap sleeve re-embroidered lace bodice gown with cascade organza skirt
Embroidered illusion column with textured skirt
Embroidered illusion tulle skirt gown
Chiffon one-shoulder gown with open cowl back
Silk crepe column with embroidered illusion yoke
Embroidered illusion drop-waist gown
V-neck gown with appliqué detail skirt
Strapless tulle ballgown with hand-draped bodice
Embroidered illusion V-neck gown with appliqué cascade skirt
Strapless re-embroidered lace gown with full tulle skirt and appliqué peplum
Strapless tulle gown with lace underlay
Embroidered blush strapless tulle ballgown

