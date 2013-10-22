Reem Acra's Dreamy Fall 2014 Bridal Collection: "More Couture Than Ever"

Courtesy Reem Acra (2)
Andrea Cheng
Oct 22, 2013 @ 6:08 am

If Reem Acra's fall 2014 bridal collection was summed up in one word, it'd be: transparency. Acutely aware of what brides are looking for, the designer drew inspiration from her travels to create something different, something more couture. "My global brides want something different, so I always have to come up with new ideas, like layering of other colors underneath for that feel of freshness, lightness, that see-through attitude, but not actually see-through," she told InStyle.com. The designer began working on bridal roughly six months earlier (even before her ready-to-wear line) to ensure a level of ethereal perfection, which was achieved through layers of tulle, illusion panels and intricate embroidery. "Brides are reacting to transparency—everything was well thought of; nothing was done overnight. They look lightweight and simple, but they're not. The dresses are more couture than ever; the feathers and the headpieces really say, 'This is a couture house,' and that's the message," she added. Executed with precision, Acra's elegant line-up encompassed both dreamy and romantic qualities. Click through to see all 24 dresses.

1 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Embroidered illusion flare bottom gown with tip of shoulder detail
2 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Embroidered illusion off-shoulder gown with full silk chiffon skirt
3 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Silk charmeuse draped plunge neck narrow gown with embroidered waist
4 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Re-embroidered low back sheath gown with applique illusion bodice
5 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Guipure lace column with silk crepe flare bottom skirt
6 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Embroidered illusion fit and flare tulle gown
7 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Tulle gown with draped bodice, ruffles skirt and embroidered midriff detail
8 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Bateau neck cap sleeve lace sheath gown with embroidered waist detail
9 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Strapless re-embroidered lace column with ruffle cascade back detail
10 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Strapless A-line re-embroidered lace gown with crystal embellished detail
11 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Re-embroidered lace short sleeve gown with full tulle skirt
12 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Embroidered cap sleeve tulle gown with circular skirt and grosgrain waist
13 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Embroidered tulle gown with flare skirt and cap sleeve detail
14 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Chantilly lace A-line gown with embroidered illusion yoke and cap sleeve
15 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Embroidered tulle full A-line gown with draped bodice detail
16 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Strapless tulle circular skirted embroidered gown
17 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Embroidered tulle gown with cascade skirt detail
18 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Strapless embroidered bodice tulle ruffle skirt gown with piped edging detail
19 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Strapless A-line Mikado dress with texture applique detail
20 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Embroidered sheath gown with side front slit and draped illusion overlay
21 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Cream Chantilly lace embroidered long sleeve gown
22 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Strapless embroidered tulle ball gown with shirred bodice detail
23 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Embroidered illusion cap sleeve gown with low flare skirt detail
24 of 24 Courtesy Reem Acra

Reem Acra

Embroidered lace/illusion fit and flare cap sleeve gown

