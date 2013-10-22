Reem Acra's Dreamy Fall 2014 Bridal Collection: "More Couture Than Ever"

If Reem Acra's fall 2014 bridal collection was summed up in one word, it'd be: transparency. Acutely aware of what brides are looking for, the designer drew inspiration from her travels to create something different, something more couture. "My global brides want something different, so I always have to come up with new ideas, like layering of other colors underneath for that feel of freshness, lightness, that see-through attitude, but not actually see-through," she told InStyle.com. The designer began working on bridal roughly six months earlier (even before her ready-to-wear line) to ensure a level of ethereal perfection, which was achieved through layers of tulle, illusion panels and intricate embroidery. "Brides are reacting to transparency—everything was well thought of; nothing was done overnight. They look lightweight and simple, but they're not. The dresses are more couture than ever; the feathers and the headpieces really say, 'This is a couture house,' and that's the message," she added. Executed with precision, Acra's elegant line-up encompassed both dreamy and romantic qualities. Click through to see all 24 dresses.

MORE:

• Oscar de la Renta’s Resort Dress Is a Wedding Gown!

• Carolina Herrera Raised Hemlines for Bridal 2014

• Bridal Launches You'll Love: Sneakers, Fine Jewelry & More