Everyone in Hollywood Can't Stop Wearing These Sneakers, and Amazon Finally Put Them on Sale
Reebok sneakers are secretly the post-pandemic trend we never saw coming. Forget the revival of heels or brushing the dust off your favorite pair of Manolos (sorry, Sarah Jessica Parker). Supermodels have spoken, and they love a comfortable pair of Reeboks over anything else at the moment.
Emily Ratajkowski, who may have started this sneaker movement, was most recently seen in this classic version of the white sneakers. But her favorites are no doubt the retro low-top trainers she has worn on repeat for weeks. After she was first spotted in the comfy shoes back in April, they instantly sold out at Nordstrom but are now in stock and going for just $62 on Amazon thanks to pre-Prime day discounts. Not only is this sale unexpected, but it's also rare so close to the shopping event, especially on a celeb-loved piece.
Ratajkowski's Reeboks aren't the only ones marked down either. Katie Holmes has been spotted on multiple occasions wearing the brand's Princess sneaker, which is going for under $50 at Amazon right now (once again, a serious steal for a Hollywood-favorite staple). The walking shoe version of the style is also up for grabs at just $50.
Ariana Grande is famously a huge fan of Reebok sneakers, too. She wore the discounted low-top trainers in that iconic image of her dancing in the rain during the 2018 Pete Davidson era and when she announced her partnership with Reebok on Instagram circa 2017, she wore the popular Harman sneakers, which are now $55.
Gal Gadot wore them in Beverly Hills, Victoria Beckham wore them while shopping in Miami, and Lily-Rose Depp was seen grocery shopping in Los Angeles with a pair on - the list continues. Apparently it's the summer of Reebok, so it only makes sense to stock up on the sneakers now before it becomes impossible to find them - especially ahead of Prime Day while you can already get them at discounted prices.
Shop the Reebok sneakers on sale at Amazon, below.
