Red Pumps Are The New Red Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Elana Zajdman (Market) and Ruthie Friedlander (Text)
Jan 30, 2018 @ 11:15 am

Last season was all about the red boot. Luxury designers like Balenciaga and Fendi and fast-fashion retailers like Topshop and Steve Madden all made fire engine red boots, promising fashionistas everywhere (no matter your budget) that they would be able to sport the Bella Hadid-approved trend.

But temperatures get warmer (even if that's hard to imagine right now), and your thigh highs have to go bye-bye. That's when the pump comes in. Embrace your new love of red and swap your boots for one of these pumps, below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Espadrille-Pump

Beach meets black tie with these espadrille pumps. 

Castañer x Manolo Blahnik $348 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Strappy Mules

These leather strappy mules are the perfect '80s throwback.

NEOUS $725 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Ankle–Strap Pumps

These suede pumps show off the ideal amount of toe cleavage. 

Nine West $59 (Originally $89) SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Dancing Shoes

The perfect height for a night out on the town.

Ganni $315 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Classic Ankle–Strap Sandals

You will get as much use out of this shoe as you do your favorite pair of Nike's.

Express $60 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Satin Kitten Heeled Slingbacks

A perfect red shoe for when you're feeling extra feminine.

Tabitha Simmons $478 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Classic Pump

Red. Hot.

Aldo $90 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Embellished Mules

For the true fashion girl, find a shoe with a little embellishment. Or a lot.

Rochas $690 SHOP NOW

