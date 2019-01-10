Nordstrom Has the Sexiest Red and Pink Lingerie Around, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Image zoom Courtesy

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and the sexy holiday wouldn’t be complete without gorgeous, show-stopping lingerie! Whether you are looking for a way to spice up a romantic evening or just want to treat yourself to something pretty, if you’re in the market to update your lingerie drawer, look no further than Nordstrom.

The beloved retailer is basically a one-stop shop for all your Valentine’s Day needs with everything from heart-shaped jewelry to red-hot dresses available, and their lingerie department is no different! There are thousands of sexy intimates to choose from, including everything from flirty bralettes to sultry slips to silky robes.

Instead of having you sift through them all, we rounded up the sexiest underpinnings the site has to offer in pretty red and pink hues. Consider it an early Valentine’s Day gift from us to you! Keep reading to shop all the ultra-sexy pieces now.

Image zoom Courtesy

Free People Intimately FP Lina Bralette

The scalloped edges on this pretty bralette give it a romantic vintage feel.

To buy: $30; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Natori Enchant Chemise

Look pretty in pink this Valentine’s Day in this charming blush chemise.

To buy: $160; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Topshop Lace Underwire Plunge Bra

This strappy red bra features ultra-sexy cutouts.

To buy: $45, nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Free People Intimately FP Crush On You Bralette and Boyshorts

Nothing says V-Day like a pretty heart adorned lingerie set.

To buy: Bralette, $48; nordstrom.com and Boyshorts, $28; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Comando Silk Camisole

This delicate pink camisole can be worn in and out of the bedroom.

To buy: $59 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Chelsea28 Show Off Thong Teddy

We’re obsessed with the sheer lace panels on this sexy one piece.

To buy: $49; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

J.Crew Mesh Polka Dot Thong

Add some flirty polka dot underpinnings to your lingerie drawer.

To buy: $14, nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Topshop Rara Frill Triangle Bra

For a feminine touch, look for pieces with sweet embellishments like ruffles and bows.

To buy: $13 (Originally $26); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

In Bloom by Jonquil Disguise Thong Teddy

How pretty is this floral lace bodysuit?

To buy: $46; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

In Bloom by Jonquil Chemise

It doesn’t get sexier than a red and black lace slip.

To buy: $48; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Honeydew Intimates Heart Mesh Bodysuit

You’re sure to get noticed in this sultry bodysuit.

To buy: $38; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Elomi Matilda Underwire Plunge Bra

This sexy bra is perfect for larger cup sizes!

To buy: $40 (Originally $69); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Oh La La Cheri Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit

Take a walk on the wild side with this plunging bodysuit.

To buy: $35; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Ann Summers Amelie Underwire Basque with Suspender Straps

This sexy red and burgundy piece will cinch in your waist and show off your curves.

To buy: $93; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Oh La La Cherri Lucette Edgy Lace Plunge Bodysuit

This sheer mesh bodysuit brings the va-va-voom factor.

To buy: $48; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Eberjey Colette the Dreamer Romper

This lacey romper is equal parts sexy and comfortable.

To buy: $97; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Papinelle Pure Silk Robe

Slip into a dusty pink silk robe for an amorous night in with your partner.

To buy: $235; nordstrom.com