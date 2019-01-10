Nordstrom Has the Sexiest Red and Pink Lingerie Around, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day
These sultry pieces are bound to set hearts racing.
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and the sexy holiday wouldn’t be complete without gorgeous, show-stopping lingerie! Whether you are looking for a way to spice up a romantic evening or just want to treat yourself to something pretty, if you’re in the market to update your lingerie drawer, look no further than Nordstrom.
The beloved retailer is basically a one-stop shop for all your Valentine’s Day needs with everything from heart-shaped jewelry to red-hot dresses available, and their lingerie department is no different! There are thousands of sexy intimates to choose from, including everything from flirty bralettes to sultry slips to silky robes.
Instead of having you sift through them all, we rounded up the sexiest underpinnings the site has to offer in pretty red and pink hues. Consider it an early Valentine’s Day gift from us to you! Keep reading to shop all the ultra-sexy pieces now.
Free People Intimately FP Lina Bralette
The scalloped edges on this pretty bralette give it a romantic vintage feel.
To buy: $30; nordstrom.com
Natori Enchant Chemise
Look pretty in pink this Valentine’s Day in this charming blush chemise.
To buy: $160; nordstrom.com
Topshop Lace Underwire Plunge Bra
This strappy red bra features ultra-sexy cutouts.
To buy: $45, nordstrom.com
Free People Intimately FP Crush On You Bralette and Boyshorts
Nothing says V-Day like a pretty heart adorned lingerie set.
To buy: Bralette, $48; nordstrom.com and Boyshorts, $28; nordstrom.com
Comando Silk Camisole
This delicate pink camisole can be worn in and out of the bedroom.
To buy: $59 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com
Chelsea28 Show Off Thong Teddy
We’re obsessed with the sheer lace panels on this sexy one piece.
To buy: $49; nordstrom.com
J.Crew Mesh Polka Dot Thong
Add some flirty polka dot underpinnings to your lingerie drawer.
To buy: $14, nordstrom.com
Topshop Rara Frill Triangle Bra
For a feminine touch, look for pieces with sweet embellishments like ruffles and bows.
To buy: $13 (Originally $26); nordstrom.com
In Bloom by Jonquil Disguise Thong Teddy
How pretty is this floral lace bodysuit?
To buy: $46; nordstrom.com
In Bloom by Jonquil Chemise
It doesn’t get sexier than a red and black lace slip.
To buy: $48; nordstrom.com
Honeydew Intimates Heart Mesh Bodysuit
You’re sure to get noticed in this sultry bodysuit.
To buy: $38; nordstrom.com
Elomi Matilda Underwire Plunge Bra
This sexy bra is perfect for larger cup sizes!
To buy: $40 (Originally $69); nordstrom.com
Oh La La Cheri Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit
Take a walk on the wild side with this plunging bodysuit.
To buy: $35; nordstrom.com
Ann Summers Amelie Underwire Basque with Suspender Straps
This sexy red and burgundy piece will cinch in your waist and show off your curves.
To buy: $93; nordstrom.com
Oh La La Cherri Lucette Edgy Lace Plunge Bodysuit
This sheer mesh bodysuit brings the va-va-voom factor.
To buy: $48; nordstrom.com
Eberjey Colette the Dreamer Romper
This lacey romper is equal parts sexy and comfortable.
To buy: $97; nordstrom.com
Papinelle Pure Silk Robe
Slip into a dusty pink silk robe for an amorous night in with your partner.
To buy: $235; nordstrom.com