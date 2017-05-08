Snatch Up This Exclusive Love Actually Red Nose Day Tee Before It Sells Out

As you anxiously await the U.S. release of the mini Love Actually reboot to mark Red Nose Day in America on May 25, here’s some awesome merch to snap up in the meantime. On Monday, Comic Relief, the nonprofit behind Red Nose Day, dropped a Red Nose Day Actually T-shirt featuring the cast of the reunion, and InStyle has the exclusive first look.

The limited-edition tee features cast members like Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, and more, all wearing the iconic red noses to raise awareness of Red Nose Day’s mission to end child poverty.

The shirts were produced in partnership with the clothing line Uniform and, best of all, proceeds will go directly to the charity.





Courtesy Red Nose Day Actually

Women's T-Shirt (Front)

“It’s so gorgeous to have our first Red Nose Day T-shirt, particularly because it’s of Love Actually,” the movie’s director, Richard Curtis, said in a release.





Courtesy Red Nose Day Actually

Women's T-Shirt (Back)

Shop your tee now in women's (pictured above) and men's styles for $28 at rednoseday.org/tshirts.

Keep scrolling for the exclusive photos of the Love Actually cast members in costume that appear on the shirts.