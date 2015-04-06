Red Carpet Fashion Flashback

Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Reese Witherspoon at the SAG Awards
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity
Reese Witherspoon at the Oscars
Steve Granitz/WireImage
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Critics' Choice Awards
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Golden Globes
Frazer Harrison/Getty
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Goya Awards
Carlos Alvarez/Getty
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the BAFTAs
Retna
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Oscars
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Cate Blanchett at the Golden Globes
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Cate Blanchett at the SAG Awards
Janet Gough/Celebrity
Cate Blanchett at the Oscars
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jennifer Hudson at the Critics’ Choice Awards
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Jennifer Hudson at the Golden Globes
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jennifer Hudson at the SAG Awards
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Jennifer Hudson at the Grammy Awards
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jennifer Hudson at the Oscars
John Shearer/WireImage
Kate Winslet at the Golden Globes
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kate Winslet at the BAFTAs
Jon Furniss/WireImage
Kate Winslet at the Oscars
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
1 of 20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement