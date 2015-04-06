Red Carpet Fashion Flashback

InStyle.com
Apr 06, 2015 @ 11:34 am
Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes
pinterest
Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes
The 2006 Walk the Line winner showed her sunny side in a trim Nina Ricci by Olivier Theyskens frock. She completed the colorful look with jewels from Van Cleef & Arpels and Brian Atwood red satin shoes.
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Reese Witherspoon at the SAG Awards
pinterest
Reese Witherspoon at the SAG Awards
The style star proved that less is more in a gunmetal satin dress from Nina Ricci by Olivier Theyskens and matching Christian Louboutin peep-toes. She brought out the sheath’s sparkle with Van Cleef amp Arpel diamonds.
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity
Reese Witherspoon at the Oscars
pinterest
Reese Witherspoon at the Oscars
Last year’s Best Actress winner showed off an hourglass figure in a gown from Nina Ricci by Olivier Theyskens. The fishtail design was completed with petals of chiffon in purple hues.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Critics' Choice Awards
pinterest
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Critics' Choice Awards
Got goddess? Cruz let her divine self shine through in a draped taupe gown with a touch of lace at the bodice.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Golden Globes
pinterest
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Golden Globes
The Spanish star chose a tiered black tulle gown from Chanel Haute Couture for her first major awards ceremony. “I think she loved that it was sexy and classic,” said her stylist, Estee Stanley. “Of course, nothing is better than a couture Chanel gown,” she added.
Frazer Harrison/Getty
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Goya Awards
pinterest
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Goya Awards
The actress was all bombshell at the Goya Awards in a corseted white gown with a black lace overlay. She added a hot little accessory later on in the evening-a Best Actress honor.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the BAFTAs
pinterest
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the BAFTAs
For the British Academy Film and Television Awards, Cruz selected a classic black-and-white strapless gown from the Oscar de la Renta resort collection. The embroidered stunner hugged her curves before flaring out into a sweeping train.
Retna
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Oscars
pinterest
PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Oscars
The leading lady of Volver donned a fanciful blush-pink gown from Atelier Versace. The Madame GrÃ©s-inspired draped bodice flowed into a full skirt covered in shredded chiffon. She finished off the feminine look with Chopard gems and a Daniel Swarovski clutch.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Cate Blanchett at the Golden Globes
pinterest
Cate Blanchett at the Golden Globes
The Notes on a Scandal star chose a flamenco-hemmed Alexander McQueen gown with panniers at the hips. Her loose hair and fresh makeup gave the elaborate gown a modern makeover.
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Cate Blanchett at the SAG Awards
pinterest
Cate Blanchett at the SAG Awards
The great Cate played up her translucent skin with a shimmering Giorgio Armani sheath dress accented by a Fred Leighton medallion necklace. Her crystal-bedecked shoes were from Armani PrivÃ©.
Janet Gough/Celebrity
Cate Blanchett at the Oscars
pinterest
Cate Blanchett at the Oscars
Blanchett was luminous in a custom-made Armani PrivÃ© mesh gown in glimmering gunmetal. The hem of the gown was embellished with Swarovski crystals in a geometric floral pattern. She gave the look further otherworldly appeal with blackened gold earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jennifer Hudson at the Critics’ Choice Awards
pinterest
Jennifer Hudson at the Critics’ Choice Awards
The sultry star shone in a satin gown with a deep-V neckline. The lingerie-inspired frock had a metallic-brocade bodice that picked up the shimmer of her simple clutch bag and strappy sandals.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Jennifer Hudson at the Golden Globes
pinterest
Jennifer Hudson at the Golden Globes
The Dreamgirl donned a draped Vera Wang gown in deepest navy. Her loose curls and berry-hued lips put the focus on a dazzling smile.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jennifer Hudson at the SAG Awards
pinterest
Jennifer Hudson at the SAG Awards
The singing star sparkled in a beaded Michael Kors gown that showed off her womanly curves. The deep burgundy dress highlighted her cocoa complexion.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Jennifer Hudson at the Grammy Awards
pinterest
Jennifer Hudson at the Grammy Awards
Red-hot Hudson went to Roberto Cavalli for her fitted crimson sheath. She accessorized with yellow-gold bangles from Neil Lane jewelry.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jennifer Hudson at the Oscars
pinterest
Jennifer Hudson at the Oscars
Hudson picked up two Oscars on the night of the Academy Awards: a Best Actress statuette and an Oscar de la Renta gown. She wore the fashion forward draped-gown with a silver snakeskin bolero and gems from Fred Leighton.
John Shearer/WireImage
Kate Winslet at the Golden Globes
pinterest
Kate Winslet at the Golden Globes
The Little Children nominee was white-hot in a simple strapless gown from Azzaro by Vanessa Seward. She gave the look sparkle with diamonds from Chopard and a clutch from Roger Vivier.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kate Winslet at the BAFTAs
pinterest
Kate Winslet at the BAFTAs
The British beauty walked her hometown red carpet in a black satin Ben de Lisi gown. The full skirt and coronet belt showed off her narrow waist.
Jon Furniss/WireImage
Kate Winslet at the Oscars
pinterest
Kate Winslet at the Oscars
Winslet was sleek in a silk Valentino Couture gown in pale seafoam green. A draped scarf detail recalled the drama of the 1930’s-era silver screen. The actress finished the look with understated jewels from Chopard and a vintage clutch from Bulgari.


Video Exclusive: In Style Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein reviews the gowns that graced the red carpet at this year's Golden Globes and Oscars.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
1 of 20

Advertisement
1 of 19 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes

The 2006 Walk the Line winner showed her sunny side in a trim Nina Ricci by Olivier Theyskens frock. She completed the colorful look with jewels from Van Cleef & Arpels and Brian Atwood red satin shoes.
Advertisement
2 of 19 Gilbert Flores/Celebrity

Reese Witherspoon at the SAG Awards

The style star proved that less is more in a gunmetal satin dress from Nina Ricci by Olivier Theyskens and matching Christian Louboutin peep-toes. She brought out the sheath’s sparkle with Van Cleef amp Arpel diamonds.
3 of 19 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon at the Oscars

Last year’s Best Actress winner showed off an hourglass figure in a gown from Nina Ricci by Olivier Theyskens. The fishtail design was completed with petals of chiffon in purple hues.
Advertisement
4 of 19 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Critics' Choice Awards

Got goddess? Cruz let her divine self shine through in a draped taupe gown with a touch of lace at the bodice.
Advertisement
5 of 19 Frazer Harrison/Getty

PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Golden Globes

The Spanish star chose a tiered black tulle gown from Chanel Haute Couture for her first major awards ceremony. “I think she loved that it was sexy and classic,” said her stylist, Estee Stanley. “Of course, nothing is better than a couture Chanel gown,” she added.
Advertisement
6 of 19 Carlos Alvarez/Getty

PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Goya Awards

The actress was all bombshell at the Goya Awards in a corseted white gown with a black lace overlay. She added a hot little accessory later on in the evening-a Best Actress honor.
Advertisement
7 of 19 Retna

PenÃ©lope Cruz at the BAFTAs

For the British Academy Film and Television Awards, Cruz selected a classic black-and-white strapless gown from the Oscar de la Renta resort collection. The embroidered stunner hugged her curves before flaring out into a sweeping train.
Advertisement
8 of 19 Steve Granitz/WireImage

PenÃ©lope Cruz at the Oscars

The leading lady of Volver donned a fanciful blush-pink gown from Atelier Versace. The Madame GrÃ©s-inspired draped bodice flowed into a full skirt covered in shredded chiffon. She finished off the feminine look with Chopard gems and a Daniel Swarovski clutch.
Advertisement
9 of 19 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cate Blanchett at the Golden Globes

The Notes on a Scandal star chose a flamenco-hemmed Alexander McQueen gown with panniers at the hips. Her loose hair and fresh makeup gave the elaborate gown a modern makeover.
Advertisement
10 of 19 Janet Gough/Celebrity

Cate Blanchett at the SAG Awards

The great Cate played up her translucent skin with a shimmering Giorgio Armani sheath dress accented by a Fred Leighton medallion necklace. Her crystal-bedecked shoes were from Armani PrivÃ©.
Advertisement
11 of 19 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cate Blanchett at the Oscars

Blanchett was luminous in a custom-made Armani PrivÃ© mesh gown in glimmering gunmetal. The hem of the gown was embellished with Swarovski crystals in a geometric floral pattern. She gave the look further otherworldly appeal with blackened gold earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.
Advertisement
12 of 19 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Jennifer Hudson at the Critics’ Choice Awards

The sultry star shone in a satin gown with a deep-V neckline. The lingerie-inspired frock had a metallic-brocade bodice that picked up the shimmer of her simple clutch bag and strappy sandals.
Advertisement
13 of 19 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Hudson at the Golden Globes

The Dreamgirl donned a draped Vera Wang gown in deepest navy. Her loose curls and berry-hued lips put the focus on a dazzling smile.
Advertisement
14 of 19 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jennifer Hudson at the SAG Awards

The singing star sparkled in a beaded Michael Kors gown that showed off her womanly curves. The deep burgundy dress highlighted her cocoa complexion.
Advertisement
15 of 19 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Hudson at the Grammy Awards

Red-hot Hudson went to Roberto Cavalli for her fitted crimson sheath. She accessorized with yellow-gold bangles from Neil Lane jewelry.
Advertisement
16 of 19 John Shearer/WireImage

Jennifer Hudson at the Oscars

Hudson picked up two Oscars on the night of the Academy Awards: a Best Actress statuette and an Oscar de la Renta gown. She wore the fashion forward draped-gown with a silver snakeskin bolero and gems from Fred Leighton.
Advertisement
17 of 19 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kate Winslet at the Golden Globes

The Little Children nominee was white-hot in a simple strapless gown from Azzaro by Vanessa Seward. She gave the look sparkle with diamonds from Chopard and a clutch from Roger Vivier.
Advertisement
18 of 19 Jon Furniss/WireImage

Kate Winslet at the BAFTAs

The British beauty walked her hometown red carpet in a black satin Ben de Lisi gown. The full skirt and coronet belt showed off her narrow waist.
Advertisement
19 of 19 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kate Winslet at the Oscars

Winslet was sleek in a silk Valentino Couture gown in pale seafoam green. A draped scarf detail recalled the drama of the 1930’s-era silver screen. The actress finished the look with understated jewels from Chopard and a vintage clutch from Bulgari.


Video Exclusive: In Style Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein reviews the gowns that graced the red carpet at this year's Golden Globes and Oscars.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!