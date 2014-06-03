Rebecca Taylor's One-Stop LWD (Little White Dress) Shop

Jon Paterson/Time Inc Digital Studios
An escape to the islands of Turks and Caicos left designer Rebecca Taylor with more than a tan—it inspired the idea for her Little White Dress capsule collection. “ I saw the dress’s versatility, from the beach to the cabana party,” she says. “So I wanted to make one for every occasion in a woman’s busy schedule.” Each of the nine dresses has a summertime personality, so you’ll definitely find one to match your mood.
Click through the gallery to find the LWD that speaks to you.
Plus, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download, for more features like this!
