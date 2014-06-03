Rebecca Taylor's One-Stop LWD (Little White Dress) Shop

Jon Paterson/Time Inc Digital Studios
InStyle Staff
Jun 03, 2014 @ 1:24 pm

An escape to the islands of Turks and Caicos left designer Rebecca Taylor with more than a tan—it inspired the idea for her Little White Dress capsule collection. “ I saw the dress’s versatility, from the beach to the cabana party,” she says. “So I wanted to make one for every occasion in a woman’s busy schedule.” Each of the nine dresses has a summertime personality, so you’ll definitely find one to match your mood.

Click through the gallery to find the LWD that speaks to you.

1 of 9 Jon Paterson/Time Inc Digital Studios

The Daring Darling

“This denim-and-eyelet dress will get you noticed at the bar,” designer Rebecca Taylor says. “It’s for the girl who isn’t afraid to take risks in life."
$395; rebeccataylor.com
2 of 9 Jon Paterson/Time Inc Digital Studios

The Garden Partyer

Meet Taylor’s fresh solution for fancier affairs. “The fit and shape create a polished silhouette,” she says. “Opt for this when you want to make an impression.”
$325; rebeccataylor.com
3 of 9 Jon Paterson/Time Inc Digital Studios

The Dancing Diva

If you like to be sexy in a subtle way, this one’s for you. “Wear it on a summer night to party with your closest girlfriends,” says the designer.
$350; rebeccataylor.com
4 of 9 Jon Paterson/Time Inc Digital Studios

The Selfie Hunter

Snap this up for when you know you’re going to be photographed—think birthday dinners and beyond. “It’s a sophisticated look that’s still playful,” she says.
$350; rebeccataylor.com
5 of 9 Jon Paterson/Time Inc Digital Studios

The Sporty Sister

This style is designed for extra movement. “It’s the dressed-up version of a plain white T,” she says. “For tomboys like me!”
$350; rebeccataylor.com
6 of 9 Jon Paterson/Time Inc Digital Studios

The Beach Babe

“Hit the sand in this double-duty dress that easily transitions from cover-up to seaside-cocktail attire,” says the designer.
$395; rebeccataylor.com
7 of 9 Rebecca Taylor LWD

Museum Meanderer

Scope out the latest exhibitions in this demure design. “Pair it with open-toe booties and an oversize bag roomy enough to fit guide books,” says Taylor.
$350; rebeccataylor.com
8 of 9 Jon Paterson/Time Inc Digital Studios

The Weekend Warrior Princess

Farmer’s market–bound? Taylor’s cute cap-sleeve dress is ideal for lazy weekends and staycations. “Comfort is key here,” Taylor says.
$375; rebeccataylor.com
9 of 9 Jon Paterson/Time Inc Digital Studios

The Glam Groupie

“Slip into this number for an outdoor concert,” suggests Taylor. Accessorize it with sneakers and a leather backpack.
$375; rebeccataylor.com

