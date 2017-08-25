Rebecca Taylor and Eberjey Partner on Lingerie Worth Wearing IRL

Lingerie these days sweep a broad spectrum: cotton Hanes on one end, bondage gear on the other, and waaay too many options to test out in the middle. No time for the trial and error? Rebecca Taylor has got your back.

Courtesy of Rebecca Taylor

Shop the look: Eberjey x Rebecca Taylor shorts, $98; rebeccatyalor.com.

In a chic, new collaboration with intimates label Eberjey, the designer lends her romantic aesthetic to the brand’s soft and easy silhouettes. Options range from lounge-y underpinnings (think: lacy bralettes and matching panties) to pajamas (classic menswear separates in dainty Laura Ashley-esque florals and silky tap shorts and cami sets) and come in a sophisticated palette of blush, navy, and black.

Courtesy of Rebecca Taylor

Shop the look: Eberjey x Rebecca Taylor cami and shorts, $100 and $88; rebeccataylor.com.

The pieces, of course, are technically meant to be worn beneath clothes and behind closed doors—but at least half the pieces translate to regular clothes, too. For instance, consider the button-down sleep top—so cute tucked into a pair of faded 501 jeans! And matching drawstring bottoms? Just the thing to anchor a big chunky knit. Even the triangle bras do double-duty with a white T-shirt underneath because, hey, if Kendall can do it, so can you.

Courtesy of Rebecca Taylor

Shop the look: Eberjey x Rebecca Taylor bralette and thong, $98 and $78; rebeccataylor.com.

Start shopping your favorite styles online now, exclusively at Rebecca Taylor, Eberjey, and Bloomingdales.