The Designer Reese Witherspoon and Kaia Gerber Love Just Dropped a Massive Sale
End-of-season sales have officially arrived — and you know what the means, right? Crazy-good discounts on seasonal items that retailers are hoping to get off their shelves to make room for the new. In other words, it’s every bargain shopper’s favorite time of year, and it’s the perfect time to stock up on those out-of-your-budget pieces you’ve been eyeing for months. Because, well, there’s a good chance they’re marked down right now.
If you’ve set your sights on scoring a Rebecca Minkoff handbag, for example, now’s the best time to do so, because the designer recently dropped its highly anticipated end-of-season sale, with items as much as 75 percent off (bags included!). If you follow the celeb style scene, you’ll know that Rebecca Minkoff’s bags are constantly carried by Hollywood darlings like Reese Witherspoon and Camila Mendes, the latter of whom rocked a backpack from the designer while on a hike. Stylish and practical? The sums up Rebecca Minkoff’s bags to a tee.
While the brand is best known for its top-quality totes, backpacks, and fanny packs, its shoes and clothing are just as worthy of your attention. Kaia Gerber sported the label’s strappy, minimalist Nanine Sandal for a wedding (her exact heels are on sale, FYI), while Witherspoon did some shopping last November in the Sabeen boots. When it comes to its clothing selection, Rebecca Minkoff has every facet of your wardrobe covered, from its airy dresses perfect for late-summer weddings to its top-quality leather jackets that are 100 percent worth the splurge. That said, if you’re trying to do a full closet refresh right now, this shopping event is your one-stop shop for everything.
For a curated rundown of all the best items included in Rebecca Minkoff’s massive end-of-season sale, shop our favorites below, including this hands-free Nylon Belt Bag or this one-and-done jumpsuit that would look so cool with white sneakers. But you better hurry — the sale ends soon and a lot of items are already showing low stock alerts.
Best Bag Deals
- Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Belt Bag, $59 (Originally $95)
- Rebecca Minkoff Karlie Studded Hobo, $169 (Originally $348)
- Rebecca Minkoff Edie Flap Shoulder Bag, $199 (Originally $298)
- Rebecca Minkoff Soft Tote, $159 (Originally $248)
- Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Duffle, $189 (Originally $348)
Best Shoe Deals
- Rebecca Minkoff Iven Sandal, $89 (Originally $168)
- Rebecca Minkoff Nanine Sandal, $69 (Originally $158)
- Rebecca Minkoff Sabana Too Bootie, $149 (Originally $228)
- Rebecca Minkoff Chamille Stud Mule, $89 (Originally $150)
- Rebecca Minkoff Sallest Mule, $79 (Originally $178)
Best Clothing Deals
- Rebecca Minkoff Rosa Dress, $169 (Originally $278)
- Rebecca Minkoff Archie Dress, $229 (Originally $378)
- Rebecca Minkoff Zina Jumpsuit, $149 (Originally $248)
- Rebecca Minkoff Pasilee Dress, $59 (Originally $198)
- Rebecca Minkoff Katarina Jacket, $359 (Originally $598)
- So This Is the Reason Jennifer Aniston’s Skin Is Glowing at All Times
- Shoppers Say This Is the Best Hair Growth Product They’ve Used in Over 50 Years
- This $24 Serum Diminishes Fine Lines and Wrinkles in a Week, According to Shoppers
- Reese Witherspoon Wore $85 Sneakers With the Cardigan Trend That's Making a Comeback