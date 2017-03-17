Rebecca de Ravenel's Debut RTW Line with Moda Operandi Is Everything

Matthias Vriens McGrath
Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 17, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Moda Operandi is hosting the first ever Rebecca de Ravenel trunk show, showcasing the designer's newest creations for fall 2017. Known for her oh-so-popular ball drop earrings, this is de Ravenel's first venture into ready-to-wear, and includes a beautiful shirt dress inspired by a piece she designed for herself personally. Each shirt is 100% silk, made in Los Angeles, and available in eight colors. Another new addition to de Ravenel's collection is the Lolli Basket bag, shoppable in four colors, which gives a nod to her island roots. This is an exciting progression for the designer, and we can't wait to see more. Scroll through as we bring you highlights from this coveted trunk show. 

